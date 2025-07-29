Ultra runner killed when sudden "extremely violent" storm breaks out during race in Romania

The race was cancelled, and participants had to be rescued from the scene

An ultra runner has been killed during a race in Romania after a violent storm broke out, causing the event to be cancelled as other participants required evacuation from the course.

The unidentified runner is said to be a man in his 50s who was competing in the Bucovina Ultra Rocks 88k race on Saturday, July 26. According to a Facebook post from the Department of Emergency Situations, which you can view below, a runner called emergency services at 9:47pm to report that the man had been caught by a falling tree at around 63km into the course in the area of the Giumalău Massif.

A multi-agency response was launched, however, rescuers encountered difficulties reaching the scene as the road was blocked by trees. Crews reached the man at around 11:25pm but were unable to resuscitate him. Approximately 23 other runners on the route had to be evacuated to mountain cabins or back to the start point for safety. Some were suffering mild hypothermia but none required hospital treatment.

In an official statement, race organizers call the storm "extremely violent" and say it occurred without any weather warning.

"Weather conditions were continuously monitored. At decision points, the available meteorological products did not indicate a severe, localized escalation in the Giumalău area. The phenomenon developed suddenly and locally."

As soon as they received news of the storm, they immediately suspended the race, and cancelled a shorter event due to take place on Sunday.

"Runners were located through the live‑tracking system and contacted by phone using the data provided at registration, then directed to assistance points, shelters, and safe areas."

The storm was part of a destructive weather system that has caused widespread damage across eastern Romania, with floods killing three elderly people, damaging buildings and sweeping away cars.

Bucovina Ultra Rocks consists of eight different distances from 5k to 100 miles and is part of the Europe Trail Cup 2025 circuit.