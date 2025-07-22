From California's central coast to China's ancient mountains, 2 rugged new UTMB races for 2025 promise a "deep connection between sport, nature, and local heritage"

We might be more than halfway through the year, but that doesn't mean the UTMB World Series is finished adding to its 2025 events calendar. In the past three years, the number of events on the circuit has doubled, and now the trail running giant has announced two new races to take place in California and China at the end of the year.

When we spoke to Executive Director of UTMB International Florian Lamblin back in February, he told us to expect nine new races this year, and now we know that includes the Ultra-Trail Shudao in Sichuan Province and Hoka Pacific Trails in California.

"From the previously inaccessible trails of California's Santa Ynez Valley to the culturally rich landscapes of Guangyuan in Sichuan, both events offer unique journeys that celebrate the essence of trail running - a deep connection between sport, nature, and local heritage," says Lamblin, who adds that both events have been added to meet growing local demand.

Read on for everything we know about these two late additions to the UTMB circuit and how you can earn running stones for your chance to compete in the UTMB finals in Chamonix-Mont Blanc next year.

Ultra-Trail Shudao

First on the calendar is the Ultra-Trail Shudao which takes place on November 8 and 9. Trail running has been growing at an exponential rate in China and elsewhere in Asia, so it's no real surprise to see a fifth UTMB World Series event added in mainland China. The country ranks third globally in terms of UTMB Index holders, with over 80,000 Chinese runners holding a valid UTMB Index.

The Ultra-Trail Shudao offers 100K, 50K, and 20K distances that take trail runners across misty rice terraces, alpine meadows, bamboo forests, steep ridgelines, and the legendary Shu Roads, which comprise an ancient network of mountain paths that were vital to China's early development.

It sounds idyllic, but don't be fooled into thinking that means easy. Trail running star Fuzhao Xiang, who's just off her second consecutive second-place at Western States calls the geography "treacherous."

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I'm especially excited at the thought of running on Jianmen Pass and Cuiyun Lang, tracks full of the historical heritage of the Three Kingdoms Saga. This resonance with history is something no other race can give," says Xiang.

Race packs will be co-created with local artisans and emphasize local culture, while participants will also enjoy discounted access to the “Shu Road ICH Experience” tour route, including Jianmen Pass, Tangjiahe Nature Reserve and post-race recovery at Zengjiashan Ski Resort.

Priority registration for UTMB Index holders opens today and general registration begins on July 24 at https://shudao.utmb.world.

The Ultra-Trail Shudao offers 100K, 50K, and 20K distances (Image credit: UTMB)

Hoka Pacific Trails California

Next up, the Hoka Pacific Trails California is scheduled to take place on November 22 and 23 with 50km and 25km distances. What makes this race really stand out is that the course takes place on land that's previously been inaccessible to runners – because it's on a private ranch.

The course takes runners through mountains, pastures, dramatic cliffs, vineyards, and olive groves all within Rancho San Fernando Rey, a 30,000-acre ranch 25 minutes from the Santa Ynez Valley that boasts more than 100 miles of roads and trails.

“Our rugged, mountainous terrain rising above the Pacific Ocean offers a trail experience like no other, while our thousands of years of Native American, Spanish, Mexican, and American history are still deeply prevalent in this land," says Race Director Dillon Osleger.

Presumably, competitors can extend their trip to factor in a little vintage wine tasting post-race.

Priority registration for Hoka Pacific Trails California by UTMB is open now, and general registration begins July 24 at pacifictrails.utmb.world/register.