I’m a mum who likes to hike: here’s how I update my kit to make it breastfeeding-friendly

Hiking through woods and walking coastal paths is a fantastic way to explore your surroundings, stay fit and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature. However, factor in a baby or toddler who needs breastfeeding and things get a little more…challenging.

But little beats getting to indoctrinate, ahem, I mean, share your passion for the great outdoors with your children, so this is a challenge worth persevering with.

First off, you’ll need a way to carry your new mini adventure companion, as well as the correct kit to make breastfeeding them outside comfortable for you both. As anyone who has breastfed a baby or toddler knows, it’s thirsty work - so you’ll need a way to stay hydrated even on a short walk. And if the temperature dips, you’ll need a way to keep you both protected from the elements too.

Stephanie Case recently won the Ultra Trail Snowdonia 100k running race, while breastfeeding her daughter en route - read the story here.

While that sounds like a lot to consider, with the right mindset and kit, hiking with your infant can be a glorious way to enjoy the outdoors together. Yes, your pace might have to slow down and you might have to stop more frequently to feed, but that’s no bad thing. It’s simply more opportunity to pay attention to the small wonders of nature. These days I’m less interested in PBs and more interested in finding animal tracks, and discovering which flowers are blooming.

So don’t be put off getting outside and exploring with your little one. Just get the right kit and learn how to embrace your new hiking buddy. Read on to find out how I update my hiking kit when breastfeeding.

Essential kit

Whether you’re breastfeeding a newborn baby or a toddler - the basic premise is the same. You’ll need to wear the right kit to enable you to easily and comfortably feed them anywhere. For the purposes of this feature, I’ll show you how I’ve updated my hiking kit to accommodate feeding my 18-month-old, but the same kit could be used (and in some cases modified) for younger or older infants.

Baby carrier: If you’re adventuring with a non-walking infant - or one that won’t manage the whole distance - you’ll need a convenient way to carry them.

Babywearing coat: When it gets cold, you’ll want a way to keep you and your baby snug and dry on your hike.

Babywearing hoodie: Perfect for when it’s too warm for a coat, but too cold for just a t-shirt.

Nursing bra: A bra designed specifically for nursing makes breastfeeding much easier, especially when you’re outside.

Nursing top: I personally like a nursing specific top as it allows easy access to the bra while offering plenty of coverage.

Water bottle: I like the convenience of a straw bottle for staying hydrated on walks with my children. (So do they.)

Baby carrier

The Omni Deluxe is Abbie's top choice for carrying her little one on hikes (Image credit: Abbie Driver)

The best baby carriers are the most convenient and least restrictive way to explore outside with little ones that can’t walk

Make sure the carrier you use is ergonomically designed and hip healthy

First up, you need a way to bring your infant along for the ride. While there are a range of excellent off-road pushchairs and strollers that make light work of bumpy terrain, nothing offers all-terrain access like a baby carrier. If your route includes narrow trails, tight gates or stiles, you’ll definitely need a carrier.

My preferred option is the Omni Deluxe All-in-One Baby Carrier . It's easy to adjust, comfortable to wear and you can carry your baby facing you from birth, outward facing (from five months) or on your back (from six months).

When it comes to carriers, you want to make sure the one you choose is ergonomic for little bodies, paying close attention to their hip position. All Ergobaby carriers have been acknowledged by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute as ‘Hip Healthy’, plus they’ve been awarded a Seal of Approval by the AGR of Germany as ‘Back Healthy’ for babies and parents.

If you carry your baby facing forwards, you can even breastfeed on the go. There's a hood you can pull up for sun protection, as well as privacy. I also like the six storage areas, perfect for keys, phone, wallet, teethers etc. It's also machine washable, which is always handy.

If you’re looking for a carrier to go the distance, The Omni Deluxe baby carrier can be used from 7lb right through to 45lb, which is the average weight of a four-year-old. Plus like their other carriers, the Omni Deluxe comes with the ErgoPromise Lifetime Guarantee.

Babywearing coat

While not ideal for long strenuous hikes, if you're trekking with a baby you'll probably be walking more slowly anyway - the Seraphine puffer coat keeps you and your little one cozy (Image credit: Abbie Driver)

Make sure your coat can fit you and your child inside, so you both stay warm and dry

Pick a coat with a detachable panel for the most versatile option

When it comes to keeping warm and dry on your hike, you’ll need to think about a protective jacket for two, not one, AKA the babywearing coat. This style of garment typically has an additional zip on panel which, when attached, enlarges the coat and makes it possible to wear the whole ensemble over the top of a baby in a carrier.

My preferred option is Seraphine’s Long Maternity & Babywearing Puffer Coat. You can start to wear this in pregnancy, as the zip-away panels extend the sides for your growing bump. Then once the baby arrives, attach the detachable kangaroo panel and you’re both ready for an adventure. The outer quilted fabric is shower resistant and the natural down and feather padding is exceptionally snug. There’s also two convenient side pockets, ideal for breastfeeding snacks.

And once you’re done babywearing? Simply unzip the extra panel, and you’ve got a standard puffer jacket, perfect for one.

Babywearing hoodie

The Seraphine 3-in-1 hoodie has an extra long neck zip that means it can be worn over a baby carrier (Image credit: Abbie Driver)

A handy option for when it’s too warm for a coat

Zip-up functionality makes it easy to remove without waking the baby

The weather is nothing if not unpredictable, so it pays to be prepared. Don't make the mistake (as I have) of seeing a dark sky and wearing a jumper under the baby carrier, only for the sun to come out after the child has fallen asleep, rendering you a trapped sweaty mess.

The perfect answer to this is a babywearing hoodie. Wear a comfy base layer, put your carrier on, then finish off with a babywearing hoodie. Go for a zipped one, as it crucially allows you to remove it without having to take the carrier off and committing the cardinal sin of disturbing a sleeping baby.

My favourite choice for the job is Seraphine’s 3 In 1 Relaxed Fit Maternity Hoodie. First of all, it’s incredibly comfortable. I love the long length and the thumb holes in the cuff are a nostalgically comforting design choice. But most importantly, it’s easy to wear over a baby carrier, both undone and done up, with the attachable kangaroo panel. It’s also comfortable to feed in, ideal if you want to keep your baby cosy or create some privacy.

Nursing bra

A low impact nursing bra like the Bravissimo Body Silk Seamless nursing bra makes it easier to nurse while hiking (Image credit: Abbie Driver)

Breastfeeding is much more comfortable when wearing a correct fitting nursing bra

Make sure you get fitting advice from a professional

Pregnancy can affect everything from the hair on your head to the size of your feet, so it’s little wonder the cascade of hormonal changes can also impact breast size too. Breastfeeding can also affect your size, and fluctuations are normal.

All of above can make knowing what size bra to get quite tricky and, with a tiny baby in tow, popping to the shops for a quick bra fitting isn’t always practical. If you’re in a size conundrum, consider an online fitting service. I was recently super impressed with the free virtual fitting service offered by Bravissimo, who got my size spot on the first time.

As for specific bras, for short hikes or low-impact exercise, I like Bravissimo’s Body Silk Seamless Nursing Bra. It's seamless and non-wired, and also available in a 'Fuller Cup' size, making it a super comfortable choice. The thick straps offer good support and the simple drop down cups are easy to use while wrangling a baby.

For more support on a longer or more challenging route, my go to option is the Nursing Sports Bra - Artemis from Natal Active, which is designed with high impact workouts in mind. It’s lightly padded, which I like, although you can remove the insert. You can also choose to wear it with the wide straps straight down or cross-backed, I prefer the latter for even more support.

Nursing top

While not essential, nursing tops make breastfeeding on the trail easier (Image credit: Abbie Driver)

Provides easy access to make breastfeeding anywhere a doddle

Pick bamboo for a comfortable, sweat-wicking choice

You don’t need a nursing top, you could layer up a vest (I really like Marks and Spencer’s Cotton Rich Secret Support Nursing Vest ) with a t-shirt, and I simply pull up the top and pull down the vest when it’s time to feed. But for easy feeding when out and about, I don’t think you can beat the convenience of a nursing top. These are designed to have a lift up section to allow for easy access when it’s feeding time, while also providing good coverage.

I like Seraphine’s Twin Pack Maternity & Nursing T-Shirts when I’m out on a hike, as they’re made from ultra-soft bamboo; a great option for activewear thanks to its mighty sweat-wicking properties. They’re also super stretchy, meaning you can wear them when pregnant through to postpartum. And they’re cut quite long too, so perfect for layering on cooler days.

Water bottle

Nursing is thirsty work, and even more so when you're exercising, so make sure you carry a decent size of water bottle, like this 32oz Camelbak Thrive (Image credit: Abbie Driver)

Breastfeeding mums need to stay hydrated, as producing milk requires a lot of water

Pick a water bottle that is ultra-convenient and easy to carry with you

Drinking enough water while breastfeeding is important, as breast milk is made up of about 87% water . Considering that, on average, during the first six months of exclusive breastfeeding, mums produce around 750ml of milk a day, you can see why getting enough sips in is vital. Dehydrating while breastfeeding is no fun and can negatively impact milk supply, not to mention lead to fatigue, muscle cramps, headaches and nausea.

Guidelines on how much to drink vary around the world, but in Europe the recommended total intake suggested for breastfeeding women is around 2700ml , as suggested by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) .

Suffice to say, you’ll want to bring some water with you when you head out. My top choice for staying hydrated on a hike is the Thrive Flip Straw 32oz Bottle with Tritan Renew from Camelbak. The flip out straw is really convenient whether you’re at home or out exploring, and the leak-proof cap is genius. Both of these features are great for my 18-month-old too, who enjoys “sharing” anything I’m consuming. And despite the size (32oz), it’s pretty lightweight. Plus you can chuck the whole thing in the dishwasher, which is always a bonus.