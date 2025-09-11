Our expert gave these iconic Keen hiking sandals her stamp of approval when she put them to the test - get yours now for a huge 40% off

Tired of overheating feet and stuffy hiking shoes? Why not try a pair of sandals on your next trek?

Although they're not as popular as the best hiking boots and shoes, hiking sandals can offer similar levels of grip, and don't suffer from the same breathability issues as their often chunky counterparts. They're also typically great for coastal hiking, and water-to-land sections where your feet are bound to get wet anyway.

If you like the sound of that, then you should check out this epic 40% off deal on an iconic pair of hiking sandals. The men's Keen Newport H2 sandals are a tough and breathable hiking option, and they're now available for just $78 at Backcountry.

These sandals are made from a dependable combination of polyester uppers and EVA foam midsoles, which impressed hiking expert Julia Clarke when she put them to the test for her review in Advnture.

"The protection these sandals offer against trail hazards or rocky river beds is really great and much better than I anticipated, on par with a regular hiking shoe or any water shoe," says Julia, who was also keen on the grippy rubber outsoles.

"Given that these are sandals, I was impressed by the grip and stability of these shoes on a hike," she continued.

Save $52 Keen's Newport H2 sandals are an iconic option for taking on the trails. They're made from a breathable combination of polyester uppers and EVA foam midsoles, and keep you upright with grippy rubber outsoles.

