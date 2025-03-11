"A natural partnership" – ultra runner Riley Brady to run in Western States 100 with a Swoosh
The previously unsponsored runner announced the deal with Nike after 2 big wins in recent months
Following two mammoth performances at the Javelina Jundred and Black Canyon 100k in recent months, inquiring minds in the ultra running world have been asking when Riley Brady is going to get a sponsor. The wait is over, as the nonbinary runner announced they have signed with Nike.
Posting on Instagram with @runfreetrail, Brady unveiled the deal calling it "a natural partnership." Brady has reportedly been running in Nike shoes for years, though not necessarily of the trail variety – they won the Javelina women's race in October wearing Nike's carbon-plated Vaporfly road shoes. An unorthodox choice for a trail race? Yes, but did they work? Also yes, with Brady crossing the finish line in 14:09:01.
In February, Brady went on to destroy the previous course record at the Black Canyon 100k coming in nearly 30 minutes ahead of the previous course record, set by Keely Henninger in 2023. Those super shoes seem to be just the ticket for this runner.
Whether the rising star will stick to the tried-and-tested Vaporflys for the Western States in June, where they're a favorite to win, or give something from Nike's trail lineup a go remains to be seen. They shared some yesterday on social media showing them wearing what looks like the Nike Zegama 2s, which are just as plush, carbon plate-free and if nothing else will do a better job of keeping debris out thanks to an in-built gaiter.
Brady has recently moved to Boulder where they're training under the tutelage David Roche of recent Leadville 100 fame. We wonder if he's got Brady on carb training with his running gel formula?
