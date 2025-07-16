The super technical new Altra x Soar collaboration has us thinking we might need a side hustle just so we can update our trail running kit
Combining Altra's legendary trail testing with Soar's precision built approach to race kit, the collaboration looks built for speed
At first glance, a collaboration between Rocky Mountain-born Altra and London's high-end running apparel brand Soar might not seem the most obvious. On second glance? It looks ready for those who want to hit the trails at speed and take their kit seriously.
The new Altra x Soar trail running capsule, out now, is a "complete racing system" – and by that they mean shoes, shorts, tops, and cap – that the brands say will "set a new benchmark" in trail racing.
Utah-based Altra is best known for its zero-to-low-drop approach to trail running shoes, and its wide toe boxes are loved by the likes of Appalachian Trail FKT holder Tara Dower.
Soar was founded by DJ and fashion label owner Tim Soar, and its sleek running clothes use cutting-edge technology and boast hefty price tags. Together, we're hoping the blend of trail-tested and precision-built means performance-ready, but a quick warning: you're going to need a big budget.
At the center of the capsule are the Altra X Soar Mont Blanc Carbon Trail Shoes in a distinctive Prism colourway featuring both brands' logos. Launched last year, the shoe has an updated full-length carbon plate, two types of foam in the midsole and a Vibram Litebase sole for grip on wet and dry surfaces, and even slippery scree. At $260, it's the same price as regular Mont Blanc Carbons. They're available in both men's and women's sizing.
Also in the capsule is a lightweight, pack-compliant running top that combines UPF 50 protection on the shoulders and upper arms for sun protection with abrasion-resistant panels and ultra-light breathable mesh across the torso. All that protection will set you back an eye-watering $200, but it sounds ideal for hot conditions, and it's less obscure-looking than the mesh shirt Caleb Olson wore to win Western States this year.
For your lower half, there's a space-age sounding pair of trail shorts (half tight) built around RHEON, which the brands say is a reactive superpolymer developed from NASA technology that "adapts to the impact of running, stiffening under force to absorb energy, then relaxing for freedom of movement." That's starting to sound cyborg-level, and at $285, it better work.
Finally, you can shade yourself from the sun with a lightweight running cap that looks, well, like a running cap, and at $65 is actually cheaper than the Arc'teryx Paltz. As we said, it all looks speed, serious and spendy.
The Altra x Soar trail running capsule is available now from Altra.
