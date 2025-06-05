Salomon expands Dauwalter-inspired trail running line with "more opportunities to channel your inner Courtney"

The new products boast limited-edition designs and more loose fits to celebrate the queen of ultra running

Trail running legend Courtney Dauwalter isn't just known for being one of the best trail runners on the planet – she's also renowned for her unusual sartorial choices while racking up podiums, opting for loose and colorful clothing. Now her sponsors at Salomon have announced new opportunities for you to mimic the runner's unique style, with an expansion of the Courtney Collection.

The Colorado-based runner's attempt at a 250-mile race was brought up short at the Cocodona 250 last month, but the trail star has already announced she's set her sights on 2026, and her sponsors clearly have her back.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the Annecy-based brand announced "more opportunities to channel your inner Courtney" with several new products that embrace Dauwalter's love of loose fits and colorful designs.

If you love to enjoy the breeze around your legs when you're out on the trail, there's a limited-edition Shortney available now. Those are the long and loose running shorts preferred by Dauwalter and the new model boasts a fun graphic that looks to be inspired by Colorado aspens and palm trees, and an 8in inseam. Made with lightweight, breathable Aerotech fabric, these look just as comfortable for beach trips as they do long runs.

Also in performance wear, there's a limited-edition version of the Sense Aero Tee in (what else?) bright orange, that weighs only 93g and is built to help you manage sweat on hot trails this summer.

If you prefer to celebrate Dauwalter from the comfort of your own couch, there's no judgement here, but there is a limited-edition cotton tee in a cool green fade, and a cozy black hoodie for cool dawn dog walks or changing into after a sweaty run.

For more serious trail runners, a Sense Pro 6 limited Courtney edition running vest is coming soon, featuring a six-liter capacity with soft flasks included.

You can shop the full Courtney Collection directly from Salomon.