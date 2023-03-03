Asics launches new technical trail running shoe for extra protection

Asics has launched a new trail running shoe with extra midsole foam for more protection on technical terrain. The Asics Gel-Trabuco 11 is designed with extra cushioning, plus a range of protective features for handling roots and rocks.

In addition to an extra 2mm of lightweight FF Blast foam, the Gel-Trabuco 11's midsole also includes a tough rockplate to protect your forefoot from sharp stones. Other handy features include a 'lace garage' to prevent the shoes coming untied while you run, and reflective details to make you more visible after dark.

The upper is overlaid with tough shields to provide protection from debris, and at least 50% of the main upper material is made from recycled materials to reduce pollution and reliance on virgin plastics. The sockliner is colored using a solution dying process that uses substantially less water than conventional dying methods.

(Image credit: Asics)

The Gel-Trabuco 11 is on sale now direct from Asics online (opens in new tab) and in stores for $140 / £145. It's available in both men's and women's sizes, and in a range of colors.