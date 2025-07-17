Altra enters the Matryx with the new Olympus 275, built for rugged protection on technical trails

The newest Altra Olympus is designed to protect your feet from rocks and debris with all the best tech

With their roomy toe box and cushy stack, it's no surprise that the Altra Olympus series has won the hearts of those who want to go the distance on tough trails. With the newest edition of the popular trail running shoe, the Utah-based brand has gone all in on the latest tech to help you tackle challenging trails with (more) ease.

The new Altra Olympus 275, available now, boasts several key upgrades compared to the previous Olympus 6. Now geared definitively towards technical trails and long-distance pursuits, the new upper is crafted from ultra-tenacious Matryx fabric, and that's great news if you and your shoes like to take on rough ground.

Matryx is engineered in France by twisting threads of polyamide and ultra-tenacious Kevlar together. These threads are then coated in polyurethane, which enhances both abrasion resistance and breathability. You can learn more in our article on Matryx, but for now, what you need to know is that it's light, tough, great for sweaty feet, and we've loved it in shoes like the Merrell Long Sky 2 Matryx.

Matryx uppers are light, tough, and great for sweaty feet (Image credit: Altra)

What else is new?

Other upgrades include a built-in scree sleeve to keep debris out on gravelly and dusty trails and what Altra calls a "zonal fit lock" which it says is intended to provide a more secure fit, and that's a good thing when the shoe in question features the brand's roomiest toe box.

There's also a sock liner that's there to help improve the longevity of the midsole, meaning you'll hopefully be able to keep these shoes in rotation for longer.

Despite all that added tech, the shoe is ever so slightly lighter than the previous model, weighing in at a modest (if not featherlight) 11.9 oz / 338.8 g per shoe.

They've stuck with Vibram so you can stick to the trails (Image credit: Altra)

Underfoot, the brand has been smart enough to know what's working and remained true to the 33mm of compression-molded EVA foam in the midsole, so you can expect all-day comfort and stability, and (no surprises) they've taken a zero drop approach for a more natural trail feel.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, they've stuck with the excellent Vibram Megagrip outsoles so you can stick to the trails whether they're wet or dry. Early reviews are highly positive, with runners praising the comfort, weight, and protection.

The Altra Olympus 275 is out now in both men's and women's sizing for $185 / £170 from Altra.