Need new trail running shoes? We rated the Nike Zegama 2s as the most comfortable shoes for light trails, and we've found them for up to $38 off

Eying up the trails this summer? You'll need a comfy pair of running shoes to keep you stable and support your feet as you race through the wilderness. If your old ones are looking a little tired, check out this awesome deal on one of the comfiest pairs we've tested - the Nike Zegama 2s.

We rated these trail-ready shoes as the best pair for easy trails in our expert guide to the most comfortable trail running shoes, and they're now available for just $144.97 in men's sizes, and $151.97 in women's sizes at Nike.

On first glance, you're certain to notice this pair's impressively chunky 39mm stack. It's made from bouncy ZoomX foam, designed to cushion your feet and increase bounce as you sprint through the trails. Underneath, the Vibram Megagrip outsoles feature an aggressive formation of chevron lugs, which dig into the trails to keep you upright.

You're always going to lose a little stability with such a large stack height, but trail running expert Julia Clarke was pleasantly surprised by the outsoles' performance on the trails.

"I've made a point of running down steeper grassy sections where it wasn't super wet but there were still muddy patches and I didn't skid once, which was really a nice surprise," reads Julia's review for Advnture.

The Zegama 2s are a comfortable, lightweight pair suited to grassy and easier trails. If you're after something a little tougher for rocky terrain, check out our guide to the best trail running shoes.

