Need new trail running shoes? We rated the Nike Zegama 2s as the most comfortable shoes for light trails, and we've found them for up to $38 off
The Nike Zegama 2 trail running shoes are a super-supportive option for easier trails - get yours now to take advantage of this great deal
Eying up the trails this summer? You'll need a comfy pair of running shoes to keep you stable and support your feet as you race through the wilderness. If your old ones are looking a little tired, check out this awesome deal on one of the comfiest pairs we've tested - the Nike Zegama 2s.
We rated these trail-ready shoes as the best pair for easy trails in our expert guide to the most comfortable trail running shoes, and they're now available for just $144.97 in men's sizes, and $151.97 in women's sizes at Nike.
On first glance, you're certain to notice this pair's impressively chunky 39mm stack. It's made from bouncy ZoomX foam, designed to cushion your feet and increase bounce as you sprint through the trails. Underneath, the Vibram Megagrip outsoles feature an aggressive formation of chevron lugs, which dig into the trails to keep you upright.
You're always going to lose a little stability with such a large stack height, but trail running expert Julia Clarke was pleasantly surprised by the outsoles' performance on the trails.
"I've made a point of running down steeper grassy sections where it wasn't super wet but there were still muddy patches and I didn't skid once, which was really a nice surprise," reads Julia's review for Advnture.
The Zegama 2s are a comfortable, lightweight pair suited to grassy and easier trails. If you're after something a little tougher for rocky terrain, check out our guide to the best trail running shoes.
Men's Nike Zegama 2 trail running shoes: $180 $144.97 at Nike
Save $34 These Nike trail shoes maximize support with their huge ZoomX foam stack. They're also lightweight and aim to keep you upright with stable Vibram Megagrip outsoles.
Women's Nike Zegama 2 trail running shoes: $190 $151.97 at Nike
Save $38 These bouncy running shoes are a solid option for light and grassy trails, combining a huge stack height with trustworthy Vibram Megagrip outsoles.
Not in the US? Don't worry, you can still snag a great deal. Look below for today's best Nike Zegama 2 deals where you are.
- The best barefoot running shoes: feel the ground beneath your feet
- The best trail running shoes: get a grip on the trickiest terrain
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a staff writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s free time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, open water swimming or playing cricket.