Backcountry skiers lose access to popular off glacier in the French Alps after inspectors discover damage to uplift cables
The closed cable car normally provides access to La Meije mountain and glacier in the French Alps
Safety is obviously paramount for skiers, but the news that an important French Alps cable car has not opened will bring upset to both skiing fans and tourism providers alike.
Cable damage, discovered during a final inspection, has closed the Meije Glacier uplift, which provides access to a mountain area acclaimed by back country skiers for its off-piste gems.
It’s not yet known when the cable car, which takes skiers to the glacier near La Grave in the Hautes-Alpes region of south-west France, will open.
President of the local tourism board Fabrice Boutet revealed that the cable will be replaced to “guarantee quality service and optimum conditions for all our customers”.
He said: “Safety on our installations is our top priority and we are aware of the inconvenience caused by this incident beyond our control, but your safe transport remains our priority.”
The cable car is the only mechanical access point for skiers to reach the off-piste routes around the Meije mountain, which are some of the most famous in Europe for more extreme skiing. A lack of cable-car access also means tourism in the region is likely to suffer.
