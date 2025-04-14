Snowboarder who died at Maine ski resort was searching for dropped glove in closed terrain when he slipped and fell

Closures typically increase as the end of ski season looms and daily temperatures rise

A snowboarder who died at a ski resort in Maine was searching for a ski glove he'd dropped from the chairlift, according to police.

The victim, who has been identified as Kendall Willard, 63, of Kingfield, ME, was found unresponsive in a group of trees at Sugarloaf Mountain by ski patrol at 9am, just after the lifts started spinning, on April 5.

A statement from Carrabassett Valley Police Department says that Willard had dropped his glove from the lift and entered closed terrain to retrieve it. He reportedly removed his snowboard and slipped as he walked down the trail, sliding for several hundred feet.

NBC Boston reports that Willard was taken to the first aid room where life-saving measures were attempted, but was pronounced dead at around 9:45am.

This tragic story highlights the importance of respecting trail closures. Ski resorts may close terrain due to a lack of snow, avalanche risk, icy conditions, grooming staff shortages or other hazards that aren't worth risking your life for.

Closures typically increase as the end of ski season looms and daily temperatures rise, but it's important to stick to open terrain and, at this time of year, the safety of groomed runs is likely best. You can learn more in our article on skiing safety.