Best ski gloves 2022: keep your hands comfortable and warm on the slopes

The best ski gloves are essential gear for your snow days, whether you’re zooming groomers on the resort or attacking the hill on skins. When you’re wearing a pair of the best ski gloves, you can forget about the cold and focus on the joys of winter – whether for you that’s coasting through the trees in deep powder, zooming down the slopes or gliding along cross country skiing tracks.

The best ski gloves prioritize warmth and protection from wet snow and high wind, but don’t sacrifice dexterity. After all, you need to be able to adjust your clothing and bindings and handle your poles without restriction. Some ski gloves have added reinforcements for more vigorous use, while others are more lightweight and designed for working up a sweat in. The very best ski gloves provide warmth, performance, and protection, and are durable enough to last many winters on the hill.

Our selection of the best ski gloves includes the finest options for the coldest temperatures as well as warm spring ski days, uphill skiing and budget-friendly choices so that no matter what type of skiing you’re doing, you’re sure to find the perfect fit.

Best all-round ski gloves

These cozy, well-insulated ski gloves come in a classic design and will keep your hands warm and dry in all types of winter weather (Image credit: Keela)

Keela Extreme Gloves These cosy, lightweight gloves protect your hands from wet and cold conditions during your mountain expeditions Specifications Unisex: Yes Sizes: S-XL Materials: Nylon shell, polyester lining Weight: 190 g / 6.7 oz Colors: Black, white Best use: Resort skiing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Waterproof and windproof + Breathable + Well-insulated and cosy + Comfortable with decent finger dexterity Reasons to avoid - Fingers are a bit cumbersome for touch screen compatibility to work well

These cozy, well-insulated ski gloves come in a classic design and will keep your hands warm and dry in all types of winter weather. They are both windproof and waterproof so great for wet, heavy snow and powder days alike. They are noticeably lightweight but feature Primaloft insulation so don't be fooled – they offer plenty of protection from the cold. Unlike some ski gloves, these give decent finger dexterity – certainly all you need to wrap your hands around your ski poles.

They feature a drawstring wrist to keep the draft out, a durable palm to hold up against your poles and soft wipe on the thumb good for runny noses on cold days. They do boast touch screen compatibility on the index fingers, which works on its own, but we found the fingers were a bit too cumbersome to really be able to use our phones without removing them first.

All in all, these make for a really nice pair of ski gloves that will get your through the winter at a decent price point.

These tough gloves are built for protection from the elements (Image credit: Montane)

Montane Supercell gloves Tough protection in a compact package Specifications Unisex: Men’s and women’s specific fit available Sizes: XS–XL Materials: Outer: Granite Stretch softshell, nylon, goats leather Inner: Pile fleece, Freeflow mantle lining Weight: Women’s: 190 g / 6.7 oz Men’s 210 g / 7.4 Colors: Black Best use: Resort skiing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Warm, quick dry lining + Leather reinforced palm + Curved fingers for dexterity + Handy tabs and wrist leash Reasons to avoid - Sizing runs a little small - No touch screen compatibility

These tough gloves are built for protection from the elements, with full waterproofing, a long elasticated gauntlet cuff and a quick drying fleece lining. All of this is packed into quite a streamlined fit, and the stretchy softshell outer and addition of curved fingers means you’ll still be able to adjust your poles and helmet without removing them on a cold day. Reinforced leather panels means they’ll stand up against sharp edges and abrasive surfaces too.

The Montane Supercell Waterproof gloves have loops at the wrist and the middle finger – so you’re not tempted to use your teeth to pull them off and damage the fabric over time – plus they’re armed with a handy leash strap to keep you from losing them on the lift.

(Image credit: Montane)

Black Diamond Recon gloves A burly pair of ski gloves for the serious skier intent on thrashing powder from first chair to last bell Specifications Unisex: Men’s and women’s specific fit available Sizes: XS–XL Materials: Pertex shell, Primaloft insulation, BD drylining, Goatskin leather palm Weight: 218.6 g / 7.7 oz Colors: Black, amber, astral blue Best use: Skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Water and windproof + Insulated to withstand -11°F/-24°C + Breathable and sweat wicking + Leather reinforced palm Reasons to avoid - Pricy for the casual user - Bulky - No touchscreen compatibility

When it comes to shredding the soft stuff, these gloves pack a serious winter protection punch. The Black Diamond Recon gloves are meant to shield your paws against cold, wet conditions, with a Pertex exterior to keep off wet snow and rain even in the worst storms. Sturdy weather protection is combined with a breathable BD.dry insert that wicks sweat away from your hands if you’re working up a sweat thrashing powder or skinning uphill, and a double layer of Primaloft insulation to keep your digits toasty even in negative temps.

On the hill, a goatskin leather palm protects these gloves from any abrasion caused by your poles, and the long, drawstring cuff keeps cold drafts and snow out. These gloves trade a little dexterity for the bulk required for skiing in temperatures as cold as -11°F/-24°C, but they are burly enough to wear in the gnarliest conditions. They don’t mess around with touch screen compatibility because they’re meant for lapping lifts from first chair to last bell, not checking your phone. Priced for the serious skier, these gloves will hold up to the test of time and keep you warm on the coldest days.

These super soft, ultra-light gloves provide plenty of warmth for chilly winter hikes and cold ski days without being bulky or sweaty (Image credit: Montane)

Montane Prism Gloves Like tiny down jackets for your hands Specifications Unisex: Men’s and women’s specific fit available Sizes: XS / S / M / L XL Materials: Pertex shell, Primaloft insulation, brushed fleece lining Weight: 55g / 2oz (per glove) Colors: Black, Narwhal blue Best use: Winter hiking, camping, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing Today's Best Deals View at Wiggle (opens in new tab) View at Wiggle (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Soft and warm + Windproof and water resistant + Ultra packable + Precise touch screen compatibility + Made using recycled materials Reasons to avoid - Not completely waterproof - Not durable enough to withstand abrasive rock surfaces

These super soft, ultra-light gloves provide plenty of warmth for chilly winter hikes and cold ski days without being bulky or sweaty. Their slim fit packs a lot of punch, with a windproof and water-resistant Pertex shell combined with a brushed fleece lining for warmth that still allows for some breathability once you get moving. They weigh only 55 grams and come with a tiny stuff sack which they easily pack down into so you can tuck them away unnoticed in your pocket or backpack or clip them on a belt loop using a carabiner.

The Montane Prism have a wrist loop which makes it easy to pull them on in cold weather and an elasticated wrist to keep the heat in and the cold and snow out. The index finger and thumb boast a precise, touch screen compatibility pad combined with a snug fit that allows you to perform technical tasks without taking them off, while the fit of the wrist is snug enough to fit inside most winter jacket sleeves,

They are made using recycled materials and while they won’t stand up against extreme cold or abrasive surfaces during winter climbing and scrambling, they’ll give you all the warmth you need for skiing, winter hiking and even trail running on chilly days, all at a fair price point.

Presented primarily as a glove for skiers and snowboarder, this wonderfully warm glove is perfect for cold-weather hill walkers too (Image credit: The North Face)

The North Face Montana Futurelight Etip Highly featured warm, waterproof and breathable snow gloves for skiers, boarders and winter hillwalkers Specifications Unisex: Men’s and Women’s versions available Sizes: S–XXL Materials: Shell: DryVent 100% nylon plain weave; Fabric: polyester (55%) and polyurethane (45%); Insert membrane: Futurelight; Lining: 200g Heatseeker Eco Weight : 101g/3.5oz (men’s large, per glove) Colors: Black, taupe Best use: Wet, whiteout conditions Today's Best Deals View at The North Face UK (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at REI.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Warm and waterproof + Breathable + Well featured Reasons to avoid - Etip feature ineffective - No nose wipe on thumb

Presented primarily as a glove for skiers and snowboarders, this wonderfully warm glove is perfect for cold-weather hill walkers too. TNF’s proprietary Heatseeker Eco insulation (70% recycled) does an excellent job of heating hands. On top of this, brand’s Futurelight (opens in new tab) membrane insert is both breathable and waterproof, preventing moisture from getting in or building up inside the glove, even during stiff climbs. The outer also has a water repellent finish.

The full-length gauntlet stays securely in place under jacket cuffs, and the elasticated fastener pulls the mouth of the glove tightly shut, keeping out snow and cold air. A ladderlock wrist-cinch on the top of the hand keeps body-heated air in, and your fingers stay warm right to the tips, thanks to the fourchette-box construction of the glove. The synthetic leather palms are durable, and work well with poles, and the glove’s shape keeps hands in a naturally neutral, comfortable position.

Both gloves in the pair feature an elasticated wrist leash, for keeping them secure if you remove them to perform a task, which is good, because we found the ‘Etip’ material disappointingly ineffective at operating touchscreen devices (possibly because the glove is so well padded).

If you’re after a tough and weatherproof glove that won’t let you down in challenging conditions, pick Sealskinz (Image credit: Sealskinz)

Sealskinz Waterproof All-Weather This brilliant and fully waterproof glove is ideal for all kinds of activities in the grimmest of weather conditions Specifications Unisex: Yes Sizes: S–XXL Materials: Outer: Polyester (92%), Neoprene (5%), Elastane (3%) / Palm: Leather (100%) Weight : 104g/3.6oz (per glove) Colors: Black, Grey Best use: Wet, whiteout conditions Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Competitive Cyclist US (opens in new tab) View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Reliably waterproof + Great grip + Very versatile Reasons to avoid - No insulation – add a liner glove

If you’re after a tough and weatherproof glove that won’t let you down in challenging conditions, pick Sealskinz (opens in new tab). Their range of waterproof gloves are actually fully waterproof, unlike ‘water-resistant’ gloves that will only withstand light rain. We’ve been wearing Sealskinz’ gloves for years now and they reliably keep our hands dry even in a storm, and are ideal for cycling and hiking or even sailing in wet weather.

There are plenty of other great features here, including a fleece panel on the thumb, a touchscreen-compatible index finger and a wide Velcro strap at the wrist to keep warmth in and water out. We also like the tough yet tactile suede palms, which offer good grip even when wet. Add a liner glove for really cold weather – or pick Sealskinz’ insulated version (opens in new tab) of the glove, ($70/£50) and you’ve got the perfect quiver-of-one glove well worth its price tag. Highly recommended.

These technical, highly dextrous gloves are designed with performance in mind (Image credit: Rab)

Rab Khroma Tour Infinium Gloves Whether you're attacking the uphill on skins or winter hiking, these technical, dextrous gloves offer superior protection, breathability and precision Specifications Unisex: Yes Sizes: XS-XL Materials: Gore-Tex shell, fleece lining, reinforced leather palm and thumb Colors: Black Weight: 162g/5.7oz Best use: Ski touring Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great dexterity with an agile fit + Completely windproof + Highly breathable + Adjustable wrist strap Reasons to avoid - Not fully waterproof - No touchscreen technology - Pricier than other gloves

These technical, highly dextrous gloves are designed with performance in mind, offering superior warmth and wind protection combining Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper technology with a fleece lining and leather palm. They boast great finger flexibility and precision when fastening boots, adjusting bindings and handling poles. Moisture-wicking technology keeps your hands dry when you're powering uphill and superior wind-protection has you covered on the downhill. The snug fit keeps the wind out and is enhanced by the adjustable wrist strap.

These are great for dry weather touring, but you wouldn't bring them for excursions in extreme wet conditions. They don't offer touchscreen technology so you'd need to remove them to check your phone or GPS device, which isn't ideal in extreme cold conditions and they do run pricier than other gloves, owing to their superior quality. These gloves will do you well for cold-weather pursuits and should last you a long time.

Best gloves for cross-country skiing

Unlike other types of skiing, cross country skiing is a high intensity workout which means you want less insulation while still protecting your skin from the cold air. The best ski gloves for cross country skiing are thin gloves, such as a liner glove, that won't have you overheating on the trails. Learn more in our article on what to wear for cross country skiing.

(Image credit: Forclaz)

Forclaz Mountain Trek 500 Gloves Nicely priced hand protection for hill hikers and peak baggers, perfect for fall and spring adventures Specifications Gender specification: Unisex Sizes: XS / S / M / L / XL / 2XL Materials: Polyester (85%), Elasthane (15%) Weight: 55g / 2oz (per glove) Colors: Black Best use: Cross country skiing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Allow for plenty of dexterity + Excellent price + Connecting clip Reasons to avoid - Not fully windproof - Not waterproof - No snot chamois

These lightweight gloves are intended for use on the high hills in the shoulder seasons of spring and autumn. Although they are not fully windproof (and definitely not waterproof) they provide decent thermal coverage when you need it, coming out of the treeline and heading towards the summit, when the temperature rapidly drops and the windchill factor becomes a much bigger deal.

They are relatively thin, so dexterity levels are good and you can continue to operate zips, take photos, access pockets and tighten pole straps without taking them off. Unlike some other gloves we have tested that claim to be touch sensitive and are not, you genuinely can operate phones and screens with these gloves on, which is extremely handy when using navigational apps.

On the downside, they are missing a bit of soft material on the top, which is found on many gloves for the purpose of wiping your nose (yeah, gross, but noses run in cold conditions and you need to deal with it).

The Trek 500 gloves are breathable, comfortable and light – so they’re a good option year round, as a throw-in-the-pack-just-in-case back-up, either for stand-alone use or as a baselayer for some waterproof gloves or mittens. They clip together, so you can keep the pair happily married, and boast pull loops that make them easy to put on. Oh, and the price is exceptionally reasonable.

These gloves are comfortable, durable and dynamic, with four-way stretch and top-shelf tensile strength and abrasion resistance (Image credit: Karpos)

Karpos Polartec High-performing lightweight glove for energetic outdoor activities such as hill hiking, trail running, cross-country skiing or climbing Specifications Unisex: Men’s and women’s versions available Sizes: XS-XXL Materials: Polartec PowerStretch Pro fabric Weight : 23g/0.8oz (men’s large, per glove) Colors: Black Best use: Cross country skiing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super lightweight + Moisture wicking and highly breathable + Comfortable, four-way stretch material + Good grip + Touchscreen fabric that works Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Not waterproof - Limited high vis - Massive, annoying label

There are various good features on this excellent lightweight multi-activity thermal glove from Italian mountain-savvy brand Karpos, but the defining factor is that it is made from Polartec Power Stretch Pro (opens in new tab) fabric. This means the gloves are comfortable, durable and dynamic, with four-way stretch and top-shelf tensile strength and abrasion resistance. They hold their shape perfectly, and the outer fabric of the palms boasts a branded sticky grip, for keeping hold of poles, bottles and handlebars.

The glove has a silicone-printed logo on back of the hand, which is small but relatively luminous, the fingers are nicely shaped for dexterity, comfort and warmth, and it features touchscreen fabric on the index finger, which actually works (unlike some gloves we’ve tried). They’re not waterproof, and are relatively thin, so there is a limit to the protection they can provide, but allow hands to breath freely and wick sweat away superbly when you’re engaged in high-intensity aerobic outdoor activities. Tip: carefully cut the oversized label out before use.

(Image credit: Rab)

Rab Flux Liner The perfect pair of liner gloves for use under a thicker pair of gloves, or worn alone in warmer weather Specifications Unisex: Yes Sizes: S–XL Materials: Polyester Weight : 40g/1.4oz (per glove) Colors: Gray Best use: Cross country skiing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Very comfortable Reasons to avoid - No clip

Good liner gloves are the bit of outdoor kit you never knew you needed. We’ve been using the same pair of Rab liner gloves for a few winters now, and reckon they’re worth their weight in gold. These light, stretchy gloves are thin, breathable and very comfortable – wear them alone on warmer spring days or stick them underneath thicker gloves or mittens for bitter winter conditions, such as for ski trips or when hiking in snow.

These liner gloves are also very useful when you’re cross country skiing or need to fiddle with backcountry gear – they offer good dexterity without ending up with freezing hands. Rab’s liner gloves feel well-made, and the soft fleecy lining inside is a treat in cold weather. The thicker cuff stops wind well, and help the liners to stay put under larger gloves. It’s a pity they don’t clip together for easier storage.

Best ski gloves comparison table Hiking gloves Weight Style Best use Keela Extreme Gloves Light Insulated, waterproof gloves Resort skiing Montane Supercell Gloves Medium Insulated, waterproof gloves Resort skiing Black Diamond Recon Heavy Insulated, waterproof gloves Cold weather skiing Montane Prism Gloves Light Insulated cold weather gloves Spring skiing The North Face Montana Futurelight Etip Medium Insulated, Futurelight cold weather gloves Wet, whiteout conditions Sealskinz Waterproof All-Weather Medium Fully waterproof hiking glooves Wet, whiteout conditions Rab Khroma Tour Infinium Gloves Heavy Insulated, Gore-Tex cold weather gloves Ski touring Forclaz Mountain Trek 500 Gloves Light Lightweight hiking gloves Cross country skiing Karpos Polartech Ultralight Lightweight running gloves Cross country skiing Rab Flux Liner Light Lightweight liner glove Cross country skiing

How to choose ski gloves

Obviously there’s lots to consider when choosing the best ski gloves, from the conditions to the type of skiing you're doing. The following are a few factors we advise taking into consideration before making a decision on what to buy.

Even the best ski gloves are no good at all if they don’t fit properly (Image credit: Getty)

Gloves or mittens?

One of the major design differences you’ll come across in gloves designed for the cold is gloves versus mittens. Mittens are warmer than gloves, but you’ll lose a lot of dexterity, so they are best suited for very cold weather or for when you don’t need to move your hands much. Read more in our article on gloves vs mittens .

Fit

The best ski gloves are no good at all if they don’t fit properly. Ideally, your gloves leave about 1/4 inch of space at the end of your finger tips. If they’re any bigger, you’ll lose body heat, and if they’re too small, they’ll restrict your dexterity and affect your performance.

Insulation

The best ski gloves come with both down and synthetic insulation. As we’ve discussed in other articles, down is warmer and more expensive, but doesn’t work when it gets wet, whereas synthetic gloves will be a bit bulkier but will still keep you warm if they get wet and will dry faster. If you’re likely to be out in more humid conditions or getting your hands in the snow, you’ll probably want synthetic insulation, but for arid climates, down may be preferable.

Waterproofing

Most ski gloves will come with some degree of waterproofing and again, how much you require will depend on the conditions and what you plan to do. Perhaps more important is considering how they will handle getting wet from the inside, meaning if you intend to work up a sweat skinning or skiing powder, you’ll want to make sure they are breathable so you don’t end up with clammy, chilly hands.

Reinforcements

Lots of the best ski gloves are being made with leather reinforcements on the palms, fingers, inner hands and knuckles. These will help with durability if you’re handling poles or touching abrasive rock surfaces, but add extra expense.

Out of every item in your kit, ski gloves are the easiest to lose which makes for an annoying and expensive day outdoors (Image credit: Jasmin Merdan)

Gauntlet cuffs

Basically these are just long cuffs that go over the sleeves of your jacket to help keep out cold drafts. They make for a bigger glove or mitten, and you might opt out of these if you have an airtight jacket sleeve already and want to keep things super light.

Drawstring wrists

In addition to helping to keep drafts out, wrist cuffs that drawstring tight are useful for keeping snow out, so if you’re planning to head out in whiteout conditions or having your hands in deep snow, look for these.

Wrist leash

Out of every item in your kit, ski gloves are the easiest to lose which makes for an annoying and expensive day outdoors. Many gloves come with a wrist leash so if you take them off on the lift or pull them off while you’re hiking, they won’t disappear. Of course, you can always sew your own leashes on so don’t let this dissuade you from purchasing an otherwise perfect pair of gloves.