There's no time to waste: One of our favorite Garmin sports watches is half-price for Prime Day, but you won't find this offer on Amazon
The Garmin Instinct 2 is an adventure-ready sports watch, fit for heavy use on the trails, featuring plenty of detailed health trackers
Got a high-tech Garmin sports watch on your wishlist? Now's the time to buy, as retailers across the web have slashed their prices to compete with Amazon Prime Day, and one of the best offers we've noticed is on Best Buy.
Right now, Canadian Garmin lovers can save 50% and snag the adventure-ready Garmin Instinct 2 sports watch for just $199.99 at Best Buy.
The Instinct 2 is one of Garmin's toughest sports watches, built for heavy use in the unforgiving conditions you're likely to encounter in the wilderness. Its clear memory-in-pixel (MIP) display is protected by scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass and encased in fiber-reinforced polymer. This rough and ready model is tested to US military standards for water, shock, and thermal resistance, so it's more than ready to take on harsh weather on the trails.
It's also got great fitness tracking credentials, monitoring everything from your pulse oxygen levels to your heart rate. There's even a handy array of sleep tracking and coaching modes to help you recover well and get a good night's kip after a long day outdoors.
Garmin deals aren't rare, but they're seldom as good as this one, so act now and save yourself $200 while you still can.
Garmin Instinct 2: $399.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
Save $200 The Instinct 2 is one of Garmin's best watches for wilderness exploration. Its tough exterior is complemented by plenty of sports modes, health trackers, and super-accurate GPS.
If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Garmin Instinct 2 deals where you are:
