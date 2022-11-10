Best women’s ski jackets 2022: unbeatable protection and warmth

If you're hitting the slopes this year, getting one of the best women's ski jackets is a must. Winter is upon us and that means the ski lift cogs are turning, the piste is ready and the bars are fully stocked for a bit of apres ski.

However, the best women's ski jackets are not only ideal for snow sports but are also great for cold weather hiking and camping. Designed to be warm, waterproof and comfortable all day long, a quality ski jacket can be used for all manner of dynamic activities.

The best ski jackets are designed to be highly weatherproof, warm and breathable and, like the best waterproof jackets for hiking, can be very expensive. If you can find a jacket that you'll get plenty of use out of when you're away from the slopes, then it may be an investment that pays itself back over time.

Some options are insulated, with similar properties to the best down jackets. Decent insulation is important for cold climates and especially if you're new to skiing, as there will be a lot of stopping and starting. Other features to look out for are the number of zippered pockets for everything you'd want to carry while enjoying the slopes.

The best insulated snow sports jackets for women

(Image credit: Helly Hansen)

Helly Hansen Verbier Infinity Jacket For top-of-the-range protection and fit, look no further than the Verbier Infinity Specifications Waterproofing: Life Infinity Insulation: Synthetic Sizes: XS / S / M / L / XL Colors: Light Blue / White / Navy Compatibility: Ready for any ski adventuring you throw at it Reasons to buy + Clever Life Pocket preserves your phone’s battery life + Great quality and fit + RECCO reflector Reasons to avoid - White and baby blue colorways might render you invisible - Expensive

Go straight to the top of the ski class – we reckon Helly Hansen’s Verbier Infinity (opens in new tab) is the best female snow sports jacket we’ve tested (and has a price tag to match).

If there’s a box for ski performance, the Verbier Infinity ticks it. It’s so water- and snow-proof it’ll take on a day out in a blizzard without a fuss and it fits beautifully, with space for mid layers underneath and room for you to move, but with enough insulation to keep you cosy when you’re standing still (or sat on a windswept chairlift).

A “Life Pocket” is designed to preserve your phone battery for longer on chilly days, and the jacket is fitted with a RECCO reflector, which makes you searchable to rescue teams in case of an accident. We tested out the white version of the Verbier Infinity, but reckon you’d be a bit too camouflaged in a white-out, so would suggest investing in the navy colorway instead.

Now let’s talk that price tag: a beginner heading on their first ski holiday doesn’t need such a sophisticated jacket, but off-piste lovers and anyone who skis or works in the mountains all winter long will be pleased they splashed the cash on such a reliable and beautifully made jacket.

(Image credit: TOG24)

TOG24 Anvil Jacket Stay cosy in the snow in TOG24’s padded puffer, a smart and comfy all-rounder of a jacket Specifications Waterproofing: DWR water-repellent coating Insulation: Recycled synthetic insulation Sizes: S / M / L / XL / XL Colors: Dark Pink / White Compatibility: Ideal for entry-level skiing in winter conditions Reasons to buy + Well insulated + Comfortable + Good looks + Recycled insulation Reasons to avoid - Arms could be more articulated - Water repellent, not waterproof - Fewer size options

Pop TOG24’s Anvil (opens in new tab)jacket on and you may not want to take it off again until spring – it’s that comfortable. The fit and comfort of this jacket really stood out on test, and this boxy, padded design is as pleasingly puffy as a down jacket to wear.

Lots of recycled synthetic insulation traps in warmth and is ideal for withstanding cold and windy weather, but makes the Anvil too warm for spring skiing. Keep in mind that this is a bulky jacket, too – definitely not a slim shell you could stash in your backpack or work up a big sweat in.

When it comes to ski-specific features, there’s a good adjustable snow skirt and hood, and great comfy thumb loops.

Our only real criticism of this jacket? The arms don’t give quite as much room to move freely as some more sporty (and expensive) jackets we tested out, but we don’t think that would put us off the Anvil – this is a good affordable all-rounder that would suit beginner to intermediate skiers. We like the bomber jacket-style looks, which would double up well as a casual coat, and despite its name the Dark Pink colorway is more of smart neutral red in reality.

(Image credit: Columbia)

Columbia Mount Bindo II Waterproof Ski Jacket Warm, comfy and smart – this longer-length ski jacket doubles up nicely as a winter all-rounder coat, but do check the fit first Specifications Waterproofing: Omni-Tech waterproofing Insulation: Omni-Heat Infinity reflective lining Sizes: XS / S / M / L / XL / XXL Colors: Orange / Black / White / Navy Compatibility: Ideal for ski touring when the temperatures drop as well as for more casual winter use Reasons to buy + Very warm + Works well as a general winter coat + Great quality Reasons to avoid - Slim fit won’t suit curvier figures

You’re guaranteed to stay cosy in the cold in Columbia’s Mount Bindo II (opens in new tab). We love the longer length of this rather smart jacket, which gives more wind and snow protection to your lower torso than most ski jackets, and makes this design double up nicely as a winter coat, so you get more bang for your buck when you’re back home from the slopes.

On the snow, Columbia’s innovative gold reflective lining does a great job of trapping in body heat, which is very welcome when you’re out in bad conditions (or just sitting on a chilly chair lift), but does also make this coat too warm for balmy spring skiing.

The Mount Bindo II has all the features we look for in a good jacket, such as a snow skirt, goggle and lift-pass pockets and an adjustable hood. It is also very comfortable to move in, although we’d go a size up if you aren’t keen on a slim fit (and even then, curvy figures may find it doesn’t fit too well). The faux fur hood liner may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s removable.

The best waterproof snow sports jackets for women

(Image credit: Picture Organic Clothing)

Picture Organic Clothing U18 Jacket Picture’s new collection is made with recycled sugar cane – and the U18 jacket’s fit and performance are just as sweet as its eco credentials Specifications Waterproofing: 20,000mm Teflon Ecoelite PFC free durable water repellent treatment Insulation: Coremax lining Sizes: XS / S / M / L / XL Colors: Tan / Khaki Compatibility: Very versatile – wear alone for warmer skiing, or with a mid layer for winter, or as a raincoat Reasons to buy + Innovative recycled materials + Comes with a lifetime warranty + Smart looks Reasons to avoid - Not insulated enough for the coldest conditions

“We make clothes from sugar,” Picture Organic Clothing proudly told the world this winter season – the brand, which has always focused on using sustainable materials in their street and snow clothing designs, has swapped fossil fuels for sugar cane waste in 60% of their 2021-2022 ski and snowboarding collection (they’re among a growing number of eco-friendly outdoor brands).

Our pick of their designs this winter is the longer-length U18 jacket for women (opens in new tab). Highly waterproof to 20,000mm and with taped seams, the U18 also incorporates a stretchy snow skirt, wrist gaiters and an adjustable hood. Well-placed pockets hold essentials.

While there’s limited insulation, this does make the jacket light and freeing to wear, and it works well when worn with an insulating mid layer such as a down jacket. The U18 was also the best-looking jacket we reviewed – its smart looks and neutral shades would make it suitable even for wear to work in the winter months, so it doubles up as a go-anywhere rain jacket.

We reckon this is well worth the investment for great functionality, great looks and a better carbon footprint, and it also comes with a lifetime repair warranty, making it a long-term investment.

(Image credit: DC Shoes)

DC Liberate Snowboarding Jacket Reliable warmth and waterproofing meet a relaxed fit and great looks in DC’s snowboarding-ready Liberate Specifications Waterproofing: 15,000mm H/H Insulation: Profill Sizes: XS / S / M / L / XL Colors: Camo / Khaki / Red Compatibility: Perfect for snowboarding in a range of conditions Reasons to buy + Fully waterproofed + Comfortable to wear all day + Great looks Reasons to avoid - Oddly placed pockets

Look smart in the snow in DC’s fashion-forward Liberate (opens in new tab) jacket. This classy longer-length snowboarding jacket was built for days of resort cruising and is a delight to wear, with a comfortable soft lining, a relaxed, roomy fit and a brushed outer material that’s a far cry from some of the more plastic-y ski coats we tested out.

The insulated Liberate is instantly warm once on, trapping in body heat well without being too bulky, and is waterproofed to 15,000mm, repelling even steadily falling snow. Armpit zips cool things down if you’re working hard.

We like that there are plenty of external pockets, including a lift pass pocket and great, lined hand pockets, but the large chest and bottom pockets of the Liberate are oddly placed on the centre of the coat, and are hard to get to when the jacket’s on – they may be more of a nod to style than to function.

Another “stealth” ski jacket that looks just as good with jeans as with salopettes, so you can wear it all winter.

(Image credit: OOSC)

OOSC 1080 Ski & Snowboard Jacket This pastel beauty of a ski jacket will turn heads – and also offers great snow proofing and a comfortable fit Specifications Waterproofing: 10,000mm H/H Insulation: Synthetic Sizes: XS / S / M / L / XL Colors: Pastel Peach & Mint / Pastel Pink & Pastel Purple / Pastel Pink & Green / Leopard Print & Pastel Pink (shown) Compatibility: Take this versatile ski jacket on your next resort holiday Reasons to buy + Great female-specific fit + Waterproof + Good pockets Reasons to avoid - Pastels may not be everyone’s cup of tea

Indie brand OOSC are best known for their bright and beautiful ski onesies in a range of retro patterns – ideal if you like to turn heads après ski. They’ve also turned their hand to ski separates, and we love the pastel colorways of the 1080 jacket (opens in new tab).

This design isn’t just about looks, though; it features a removable snow skirt, wrist gaiters, a lift pass pocket and a hefty 10,000mm of waterproofing, so it’s ready to tackle a blizzard, and wide arm vents will cool you down if the sun does come out.

The 1080 was also one of the best women's ski jackets we tested out. It is roomy without being boxy, with a nice longer-length hem for added warmth and space to pop a mid layer underneath. There’s a good compromise between insulation and freedom of movement here, and the 1080 feels comfy to wear all day long – OOSC reckon you could wear this from “dropping cliffs to dropping jagerbombs at après ski”, and we would have to agree.

The 1080 is made from recycled polyester, for eco brownie points.

(Image credit: Roxy)

Roxy Shelter Jacket If you’re after an anorak-style ski jacket look no further than Roxy’s Shelter, which is comfortable from first to last lift in warmer weather Specifications Waterproofing: 10,000mm H/H Insulation: ROXY WarmFlight Sizes: XS / S / M / L / XL / XXL Colors: Parchment / True Black / Burnt Olive / True Black Akio Compatibility: Ideal warming outer layer for the shoulder seasons Reasons to buy + Warm and windproof + Made with recycled materials + Great hood Reasons to avoid - Not warm enough for cold winter weather - Side zip is fiddly

We do like plumping for an anorak for snow sports. Pullover coats can be warmer overall than a jacket in winter conditions, even if they’re more of a faff to get on and off, and Roxy’s Shelter (opens in new tab) was our favorite zipless design on test.

Once snugly on, the Shelter is super-comfortable to wear, and although we found the arms on the slim side (you won’t want to wear more than a tight base layer underneath this coat), the adjustable cuffs and thumb loops help get a cosy close-fitting fit, and the longer length of the adjustable hem keeps heat trapped in and snow and wind at bay.

The hood is great: it’s adjustable and stays put in stiff winds, and the removable faux fur trim is well-placed to add warmth and protection around your face. Wide side pockets are great for warming hands, and there’s a lift pass pocket on one arm. We like the reflective strips on this otherwise subtle jacket, which make you more visible on the pistes.

The Shelter is lightweight and breathable, making it ideal for spring and fall weather, but has limited insulation, so it’s best saved for skiing on sunny days or in the shoulder seasons. Our only critique is that it can be fiddly to do up the side zip of the Shelter on your own.

The best versatile snow sports jackets for women

(Image credit: Keela)

Keela Munro A great quiver-of-one winter jacket for the mountains, the Munro is as happy hiking as it is carving up the pistes Specifications Waterproofing: Waterproof laminate Insulation: N/A Sizes: S / M / L / XL / XXL Colors: Red & Black / Moss / Black Compatibility: For any forays into the mountains – hiking, mountaineering and skiing Reasons to buy + Waterproof and windproof + Breathable Reasons to avoid - Heavy - Not as warm as others

Keela’s Munro (opens in new tab) is the workhorse of our ski jacket roundup; this multi-use jacket means business, and it’s no surprise it’s used by Mountain Rescue teams.

It works as a hiking jacket in spring and fall but is also ready to tackle cold conditions, so it’s ideal if you ski a few times a year but also regularly get out in the mountains on walking and mountaineering adventures.

When you do meet snow, the jacket has an effective snow skirt, fleece-lined pockets and a packable hood. This design is also breathable enough to allow you to move fast, thanks to technology designed to reduce internal condensation and well-placed pit zips that keep you cool on sunny mountain days, or if work up a sweat.

This jacket is on the bulky and heavy side at 1kg, but aside from a lack of packability that doesn’t matter much – it isn’t insulated, but we found it worked well worn over a warm down jacket for winter sports. A great choice for ski guides, seasonnaires and anyone who wants a winter-appropriate jacket they can rely on. Available for men (opens in new tab) too.

The best all-in-one snow suits for women

(Image credit: Oneskee)

Oneskee Acclimate Jacket/Skisuit Swap from all-in-one ski suit to a jacket with Oneskee’s versatile, warm and waterproof Acclimate onesie Specifications Waterproofing: 20,000mm H/H Insulation: Synthetic: 80gms body / 60gsm legs and arms Sizes: XS / S / M / L / XL Colors: Black & White / Leopard / Black & Pink / Black & Yellow / Signature Compatibility: Swap from a ski onesie to a jacket – great for changeable conditions Reasons to buy + Swap from a jacket to a ski onesie + Regular / long sizes available for tall women Reasons to avoid - The baggy fit may not suit petite skiers

Why faff with buying a ski jacket and separate salopettes when you could just whip out a onesie and go? If you fancy an all-in-one ski suit, you get cold on the snow or you just have a tendency to fall over a lot, Oneskee’s range of ski outfits could be your perfect ski partner.

Oneskee’s female-specific Acclimate (opens in new tab) design comes in a range of colorways ranging from camouflage and leopard print to plain neutral suits, and they all feature a great hood, wide, comfortable salopette legs, plentiful well-placed pockets and are waterproofed to a hefty 20,000mm.

Want to swap to separates or wear your Oneskee with jeans for après ski? A zip around the waist means you can lose the legs when you need to.

The Oneskee fits on the wide and baggy side, so you may need to try a few versions for size, and petite skiers could feel a bit swamped (although tall women will find the “long” sizing on offer ideal for them).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best women's ski jackets comparison table Jacket RRP Waterproofing Insulation Compatibility Helly Hansen Verbier Infinity Jacket $794 (US) / £600 (UK) Life Infinity Synthetic Ready for any ski adventuring you throw at it TOG24 Anvil Jacket $160 (US) / £120 (UK) DWR water-repellent coating Recycled synthetic insulation Ideal for entry-level skiing in winter conditions Columbia Mount Bindo II Waterproof Ski Jacket $305 (US) / £230 (UK) Omni-Tech waterproofing Omni-Heat Infinity reflective lining Ideal for ski touring when the temperatures drop as well as for more casual winter use Picture Organic Clothing U18 Jacket $407 (US) / £307.50 (UK) 20,000mm Teflon Ecoelite PFC free durable water repellent treatment Coremax lining Very versatile – wear alone for warmer skiing, or with a mid layer for winter, or as a raincoat DC Liberate Snowboarding Jacket $265 (US) / £200 (UK) 15,000mm H/H Profill Perfect for snowboarding in a range of conditions OOSC 1080 Ski & Snowboard Jacket $263 (US) / £199 (UK) 10,000mm H/H Synthetic Take this versatile ski jacket on your next resort holiday Roxy Shelter Jacket $291 (US) / £220 (UK) 10,000mm H/H ROXY WarmFlight Ideal warming outer layer for the shoulder seasons Keela Munro $265 (US) / £200 (UK) Waterproof laminate N/A For any forays into the mountains – hiking, mountaineering and skiing Oneskee Acclimate Jacket/Skisuit $435 (US) / £329 (UK) 20,000mm H/H Synthetic: 80gms body / 60gsm legs and arms Swap from a ski onesie to a jacket – great for changeable conditions

What to look for in the best women’s ski jackets and winter jackets

The best ski jackets are very technical pieces of clothing – not to mention a sizeable investment – and there are lots of features to think about before deciding on a purchase. Following are some factors we recommend you consider.

Waterproofing

Why you can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Decent waterproofing is essential for staying dry in snowstorms (or just if you take a tumble on a piste) and ski wear uses similar waterproofing techniques to the best waterproof jackets. Look for technology such as Gore-Tex waterproofing or a rating of how impermeable the jacket is – anything above 1,500mm is acceptable, but 10,000mm and above is your best bet for staying snowproof. A well-fitting, adjustable hood, adjustable cuffs and a snow skirt built in to the interior of the jacket will further help to keep the elements out.

Snowboarders and skiers will appreciate a jacket with insulation to keep them warm in the less active periods between the on-slope action (Image credit: Roxy)

Insulation

To insulate or not to insulate? Whether or not you pick a padded snow sports jacket depends on how you plan to use it, but we’d say that for most skiers and snowboarders an insulated jacket is the best bet, keeping you warm in the cold when you’re “stop-start’” skiing – getting on and off lifts, having a snow sports lesson and generally warming up and cooling down all day.

We recommend choosing synthetic insulation, which still offers warmth when wet, and looking for a jacket with pit zips to help cool you down when you do build up a sweat. Non-insulated “shell” jackets are best for athletes, ski tourers, mountaineers and experienced skiers who are pushing hard in the mountains, and who can layer up underneath but who need protection with more breathability.

Fit

Some snow sports brands do a better job at getting a female-specific fit than others, so it’s a good idea to try on a few jackets in person. Make sure your new jacket feels slim-fitting but not restrictive, and that it can be adjusted at the hem and cuffs to trap in heat. Your jacket should be roomy enough to fit a base layer and a light middle layer underneath on cold days, so you may want to choose a size up from your usual. We favor a longer length of jacket (often chosen by snowboarders) as they offer better warmth around the lower torso, and these will also suit taller women best.

The best women’s ski jackets have plenty of pockets and adjustable (Image credit: Getty Images)

Style and features

A good snow sports jacket should feature plentiful pockets with waterproof zips, including a lift pass pocket on the sleeve and inner pockets for valuables and for your phone. We like inner sleeves with wrist gaiters (thumb holes that keep snow from getting between sleeves and gloves), a high neck you can zip up against the elements, a snow skirt (an inner layer you can do up with poppers to stay warm and dry, sometimes called a powder skirt) and a well-fitting, adjustable hood. Last but not least, we always look for jackets made at least partly with recycled materials.