Campers to pitch up in "wild spaces where no one has been allowed to camp before" under new conservation scheme

Heggs Farm will soon be available to campers

Campers in the UK are being offered the chance to pitch up in previously off-limits wild areas under a new conservation scheme.

The partnership between camping booking platform CampWild and conservation charity Rewilding Britain will allow nature lovers to camp in wildlife restoration areas. They will also have the option to assist with conservation activities like biodiversity tracking and the removal of invasive plants, although this won't be compulsory.

"This exciting initiative gives wild campers exclusive access to wild spaces where no one has been allowed to camp before," said CampWild co-founder Tom Backhouse.

"These are some of the most ecologically rich places in the UK, where ecosystems are being restored, landscapes are healing, and biodiversity is returning – and those staying can contribute to these efforts."

The scheme is initially launching in 15 locations throughout Britain from Cornwall to Scotland, with plans to extend it in the future.

Members can soon set up camp in the Mapperton Wilderness Area (Image credit: CampWild)

However, not everyone is happy with the idea. Wild campaigning advocates from the Right to Roam campaign have criticised its paid model.

"This isn't a 'new scheme' for campers, nor is it providing 'unprecedented' access opportunities. It's a business deal attempting to commercialise access to nature," said co-director Jon Moses.

Right to Roam believes that UK campers should have a legal 'right to roam', allowing them to camp on otherwise private land without the need to pay.

While the group favors greater public participation in conservation efforts, they're strongly against charging campers.

"The idea of integrating access more closely with opportunities to undertake, or initiate, ecologically beneficial activities, is a good one," Moses continued.

"But a culture is formed through a social contract, not a financial exchange."

CampWild membership costs £25 a year, with camping spaces from £15 a night.

In addition to the 15 new conservation spots, members can choose from almost 200 other camping destinations where they can set up camp and stay for 48 hours.

As a part of the new scheme, £1 ($1.30) from every membership will be donated to Rewild Britain, which works to restore and conserve wildlife areas across the UK.

Backhouse added: "Every membership will directly contribute to rewilding efforts, ensuring that the very places we explore continue to thrive for generations to come."

For more on wild camping, check out our expert guide.