Buying a new tent this summer? This major outdoor brand will let you return it for a full refund at the end of the season "no matter how much it has been used"

Here at Advnture, we love to invest in the best 2-person and family tents that will last for years, but there's no doubt that festival culture is encouraging the habit of single-use camping gear. In the UK alone, around 250,000 tents are left behind at festivals each year, adding to the huge environmental burden of outdoor events.

As part of a campaign to curb the problem of waste camping gear, an international outdoor retailer is offering a refund on any tent purchased this summer.

Customers who buy a tent online or in-store between June 9 and September 14 this year can return it before September 14, with proof of purchase, to receive the full value back as a gift card.

The initiative, available only in the UK, targets festival-goers and summer-season campers who often buy low-cost tents and abandon them after a short period of use.

How to buy your fully refundable tent

Decathlon is encouraging new campers to bring their tents home with them, no matter how muddy (Image credit: Decathlon)

French retailer Decathlon will be running its Summer Tent Pledge for 2025, which it says will help end tent waste. It has promised that if you buy a Decathlon tent this summer – we love the Quechua MH100 Fresh&Black because it stays cool in hot temperatures – you can return it and will get your money back no matter how many times you have used it.

However, check the terms and conditions because if the tent is "damaged, stained, wet, contaminated, altered, or in any circumstance where its resale value is significantly diminished, Decathlon will reject its return."

To take advantage of the scheme, you need to buy your tent online or in-store between June 9 and September 14, 2025. Once you've enjoyed your summer adventures, you can return it to any Decathlon store with proof of purchase before September 14, 2025. You'll receive the full purchase value of your tent back as a Decathlon gift card – you just need to be a Decathlon Member at the time of return.

Organizers say that as well as ensuring that tents stay out of landfill, the buyback scheme fuels Decathlon’s Second Life scheme, which gives campers the opportunity to upgrade their current setup at a new accessible price point.

Where possible, the used tents will be sold on second-hand online or in-store.