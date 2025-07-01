"Off the scale": 3 wildfires rage in the Scottish Highlands – gamekeepers blame controlled burn restrictions, witnesses point to unattended campfires

Local fire crews say the tides are turning after a "much needed" overnight downpour, but locals gamekeepers warn a "nightmare scenario" is still a possibility without changes to legislation

Smoke warnings have been issued and roads remain closed as three separate wildfires raged for days in the Scottish Highlands and Moray, with gamekeepers blaming government restrictions on controlled burns, calling the situation "off the scale."

After weeks of high temperatures and mostly dry conditions, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call on Saturday morning for a wildfire near Carrbridge in the Highlands. On Monday evening, officials said they were battling blazes from Carrbridge to Dallas, a small village near Forres, however, a Tuesday morning update from Nairn Community Fire Station says the tides are turning thanks to a "much needed downpour" overnight and the hard work of fire crews.

Fire officials warned residents in the Grantown-on-Spey, Carrbridge, Aviemore, and Cairngorms areas to close all windows and doors to protect themselves from wildfire smoke, worsened by strong winds on Monday.

"A significant number of resources and special resources have been mobilised throughout the area," said officials in a statement on social media, urging the public to avoid the area, including footpaths.

The same day, officials also announced the following ongoing road closures:

The B9007 is closed from the junction at Duthil to Ferness.

The A939 is closed from Grantown-on-Spey to Ferness and the A940 is closed at Dava.

The B9102 is closed from Grantown-on-Spey to Upper Knockando and Dallas.

The snowgates at Carrbridge are closed.

Nearby residents are under a smoke warning (Image credit: Nairn Community Fire Station / Facebook)

Gamekeepers blame incoming legislation

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association has issued an official statement pleading with the Scottish Government's nature advisors at NatureScot to attend the fire site to see the scale of operations required to fight major blazes.

"Scotland’s nature body is soon to finalise new Scottish Parliament legislation which will make it much harder for gamekeepers, farmers and crofters to carry out controlled muirburn, which is proven to prevent the build-up of combustible fuel across the landscape."

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“There must be lessons learned before it is too late. We are about to introduce new legislation in Scotland which will severely restrict controlled muirburning while we are letting huge fuel loads build up across the country in planting schemes and rewilding areas. We have warned about this constantly and, exactly what we said would happen, is happening," says an unidentified Spokesman for the SGA.

The statement says that the only reason two of the fires didn't join over the weekend is down to "round the clock" efforts from gamekeepers, land managers and fire crews.

“It’s simple: if you control the fuel, it allows those fighting the fires to get a chance to catch it. This is becoming a danger to human life because firefighters are becoming so stretched dealing with wildfires that they don’t have the resources to attend other fires.

Three hours after the SGA shared its claims, First Minister John Swinney took to X with the following statement: "The wildfires that are taking place are extremely serious. Please follow all of the advice available. Grateful to ⁦@fire_scot and local people for their efforts to get the fires under control."

The wildfires that are taking place are extremely serious. Please follow all of the advice available. Grateful to ⁦@fire_scot⁩ and local people for their efforts to get the fires under control. https://t.co/ObiikiThEIJune 30, 2025

Unattended campfires

Meanwhile, the BBC reports that a witness says the wildfire appears to have started at "a ring of stones where a camp fire had been lit and camping chairs had been abandoned" south-east of Loch Allan near Grantown-on-Spey.

The SFRS says current conditions mean Scotland’s landscapes are "highly vulnerable" to wildfires, urging everyone planning to recreate outdoors to exercise the following precautions:

Do not light fires, camping stoves or BBQs – take a picnic instead

Never drop cigarettes or litter

Respect fire warnings and local restrictions to help protect Scotland’s wild places

In April, we reported that much of Ireland's Claggan Coastal trail was destroyed in a fire, which authorities suspect was started by reckless hikers.

You can learn more in our article on observing fire bans and campfire safety when bans are lifted. With increasingly hot and dry weather, all hikers should keep themselves up to date on wildfire safety. If you live in the area, read our advice on hiking in wildfire smoke before you head outdoors.