Passionate about the Peak District? The government is seeking 2 new members to oversee the iconic park, and anyone can apply

You could apply to help lawmakers look after one of England's wildest nature areas

Do you love the Peak District National Park? The British government is on the hunt for two experts who are passionate about the conservation of outdoor spaces to help oversee the iconic wilderness and help lawmakers govern the area, and you can apply.

The two vacancies are on the Peak District National Park Authority (PDNPA), which oversees the 555 square mile (1,437 km2) park and its idyllic countryside.

PDNPA members work with lawmakers and elected officials to ensure that the park's protected landscape is free and available to people from all walks of life.

Specific tasks include scrutinizing the park's governance and regulations, managing its strategic vision, and developing policy plans to ensure the park continues to thrive.

Keen to apply? Anyone can on the PDNPA website.

If successful, you'll be expected to serve for four years, devoting between one and four days per month to the role. Members aren't paid a salary but are allowed to claim some expenses.

A lone sheep at Whinstone Lee Tor in the Peak District (Image credit: Getty Images)

The right candidates will: "bring their knowledge, passion and experience to help shape the future of the national park at perhaps one of the most challenging periods in its almost 75-year history," according to a statement from the PDNPA.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Members have an important role in overseeing the management of the national park. Their specialist knowledge and insight is invaluable in providing leadership and strategic expertise to ensure the Authority delivers for national and local communities."

The application deadline is May 19, with interviews to be conducted in July.

Minister for Nature Mary Creagh was also keen to promote the vacancies. She told the Derbyshire Times: "As a member, your vision will shape the future of these landscapes, and therefore the country."

"Members will help shape this bold new deal for Protected Landscapes, so by applying you could be part of something huge. We need dynamic people, with diverse skills and experiences, who will take innovative approaches."

Peveril castle and Mam Tor in the Peak District (Image credit: Getty Images)

More than 12 million people flock to the Peak District each year to experience its broad open moorlands and ancient woodland valleys. The area boasts hundreds of stunning trails and several wild swimming spots.

Its popularity has often been a blessing and a curse, as the scenic area frequently struggles with overcrowding. In January, parked cars blocked the narrow roads near the scenic Rushup Edge and Mam Nick trails. The blockage slowed emergency vehicles and delayed mountain rescue efforts.