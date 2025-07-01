The insanely innovative BioLite CampStove 2+ cooks your meals and charges your phone (yes, really), and it's $50 off on Amazon right now

This BioLite stove does it all, and it's 25% off at Amazon right now for a limited time only

Let's be honest, camping isn't always about getting off-grid and unplugging. If you're a tech junkie, you'll love innovative camping gadgets and one of the most interesting ones we've seen in recents years is currently up for grabs at a big discount.

Right now, you can pick up the highly-rated BioLite CampStove 2+ for just $149.94 at Amazon. That's a hefty 25% off the regular asking price for this wood-burning camping stove that does more than just cook your dinner.

This nifty gadget is fueled by sticks, wood scraps, or pellets to cook your meals and boil water – it also converts heat into electricity, so you can charge your phone, headlamp, camping lantern, or other battery-powered tech whilst you cook dinner.

This deal applies to the stove only, but you can also save 25% off the complete kit, which includes a portable grill, KettlePot, coffee press, FlexLight, 2x stuff sacks, and micro USB cable.

If you're not in the US, you'll find the best deals on the BioLite Campstove 2 near you at the bottom of this article.

Devices can be charged via the integrated USB port. The thermoelectric generator generates 3 watts of power for real-time charging, and stores power in the 3,200 mAh battery for use even when fire isn’t burning. This clever camping stove even has a dashboard to show you battery status.

Given all the functions it performs, it won't surprise you to hear that it’s a hefty size (5in x 7.9in) and weight (2lbs), so best used for camping holidays rather than backpacking trips.

