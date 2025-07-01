These 6 deals on Therm-a-Rest and Kelty camping gear from REI's July 4 sale will have you hitting snooze on Amazon Prime Day – save hundreds on the best sleeping pads and bags

There's no need to hold off for Amazon Prime Day when you can save up to $100 on top-rated gear from Therm-a-Rest and Kelty right now

Why put off till tomorrow what you can do today? Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 8, but REI has decided to get on the action early with a massive July 4 sale and we've found super savings on camping sleep gear from top brands Therm-a-Rest and Kelty.

This sale runs through July 7, and among the thousands of items that the outdoor retailer has slashed prices on, you can save big bucks on top-quality camping gear like sleeping pads and bags from Therm-a-Rest and Kelty.

Therm-a-Rest is best known for being the innovator of the inflatable, open-cell foam mats that have revolutionized backpacking and camping, and we've found 40% off its classic Trail Pro Sleeping Pad as well as deals on cozy sleeping bags.

Colorado-based Kelty started out life as the pioneer of the external frame backpack and has been making trustworthy camping gear for over a century. Right now, you can grab the award-winning Kelty Cosmic 20 sleeping bag for up to 29% off.

We've outlined our favorite deals from Therm-a-Rest and Kelty below, and you can shop the entire sale here. Remember, the sale ends on July 7, so don't delay.

If you're not in the US, scroll to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Therm-a-Rest and Kelty sleeping gear.

Therm-a-Rest deals

Therm-a-Rest Questar 20 Sleeping Bag: $399.95 $299.93 at REI

Save $100 We rated this fully featured bag one of the best down 3-season bags for camping and backpacking, thanks the 650-fill-power Nikwax Hydrophobic Down and body mapped construction.

Therm-a-Rest Trail Pro Max Sleeping Pad: $179.95 $134.89 at REI

Save $45 A classic pad in the Max size for extra sleep surface, the updated Therm-a-Rest Trail Pro Max sleeping pad has a refreshed look and more sustainable fabric while providing exceptional comfort.

Therm-a-Rest Trail Pro sleeping pad: $159.95 $119.89 at REI

Save $40 The same classic pad with a new look and more sustainable fabric, the updated Therm-a-Rest Trail Pro sleeping pad brings exceptional comfort, year-round warmth and legendary Therm-a-Rest support.

Kelty deals

Kelty Cosmic Down 0 sleeping bag: $274.95 $204.73 at REI

Save $70 We're big fans of this 4-season sleeping bag that's well designed and intelligently featured, with a fabric shell that's soft-on-the-skin

Kelty Cosmic 20 Down men's sleeping bag: $179.95 $127.39 at REI

Save $52 We voted this bag best for shorter camping trips. With 550-fill-power down and a thermally efficient trapezoidal baffle construction, it's a 3-season superstar.

Kelty Galactic 30 Sleeping Bag: $179.95 $127.39 at REI

Save $52 The down-filled Kelty Galactic 30 sleeping bag is compact enough for you to carry for nights on the trail, yet roomy enough to stretch out in on starry nights spent close to your car.

Not in the US?

Still hunting for great deals? Look below for more of today's best deals on Therm-a-Rest and Kelty sleeping gear.

