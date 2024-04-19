"The bear probably had a pretty traumatic experience" – disturbing video shows people hauling cub out of tree for selfies

One of the cubs is recovering in rehab and is expected to be released into the wild

Disturbing footage has emerged out of North Carolina showing a group of people hauling a tiny bear cub out of a tree before posing for selfies with it. The story comes just a week after we reported on a bandana-wearing hiker using a bison as a photo prop in Yellowstone National Park.

The video, which you can watch below, was shot by a resident of Buncombe County apartment complex and shared by Fox Nashville on X. It shows a group of people pulling one cub out of a tree while a second struggles to avoid their clutches. One woman then turns to her friend to get a photo of herself holding the cub.

In the clip, which you can watch below, the woman can be seen dropping the bear cub on the ground which then runs along the edge of a fence trying to find a way back to its family while women chases it.

According to reporting by ABC 13 News, biologist Ashley Hobbs arrived on the scene to find just one cub remaining, which she described as cold and wet.

"We do think that the bear probably had a pretty traumatic experience," she says, adding that she found the whole incident "frustrating."

Hobbs explains that it’s not uncommon at this time of year for a female to drop their cubs off in a safe tree and then come back.

The bear cub is currently in a rehab facility and will eventually be released back into the wild.

Hobbs says she was able to speak the offenders about how their behavior could impact the cub.

"We did confront them on site that day and let them know how irresponsible and potentially deadly it could be for that cub to be separated from its mom, especially ripped out of a tree like that."

Bear safety

In the spring, bears are emerging from torpor with their young and with the weather improving and more people outdoors, human/bear interactions are likely to increase. However, it is vital to give bears a wide berth and avoid getting close to their cubs, no matter how cute they are.

Handling a bear cub, or even getting too close, could result in the bear being abandoned by its mother or a protective mother attacking you. Let wildlife stay wild, and read our article on what to do if you meet a bear (step one: don't take a selfie with it).