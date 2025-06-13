Bodies of two women pulled from the water at a popular beauty spot in Eryri National Park

There are plenty of pools along the Watkin Path to the top of Yr Wyddfa

The bodies of two women have been pulled from the water in Wales’ Eryri National Park, formerly Snowdonia.

They were discovered in the waters of the Nant Gwynant valley, near the challenging Watkin Path up Yr Wyddfa, otherwise known as Mount Snowdon.

North Wales Police and workers from the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team arrived at the scene on Wednesday night (June 11), following reports of a woman in the water. A second woman was also discovered, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Gibson has confirmed that an investigation is underway and asked for information from anyone "who may have been walking in or around the Watkin Path area between 6pm and 9pm" on Wednesday.

Social media spots

The pools and waterfalls near the Watkin Path have become a popular destination in recent years, due in part to the influence of social media.

Videos on platforms like Instagram and TikTok show trekkers stripping off for a dip in the clear mountain pools.

Yr Wyddfa, formerly known as Mount Snowdon, is the tallest mountain in Wales (Image credit: Getty Images)

But recent heavy rainfall across North Wales has turned the formerly gentle waters violent and created a dangerous undercurrent. The water is also extremely chilly and can cause cold-water shock. It's not yet clear how the two women died.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Local councilor June Jones told the BBC: "Social media encourages people to go to these wonderful places and, of course, the water can be extremely cold."

Open water swimming safety

With the right equipment and proper preparation, open water swimming can be a safe, enjoyable way to cool off and exercise.

If you're eager to take a dip in mountain waters, like the ones in Eryri, check out some of our expert safety advice.

Don't swim solo - You can mitigate the risks of open water swimming by taking an experienced friend or going with a group, who can help out in an emergency situation.

- You can mitigate the risks of open water swimming by taking an experienced friend or going with a group, who can help out in an emergency situation. Look out for pollution - Rivers, lakes, and even fresh water pools can be susceptible to pollution. You can check the water quailty using the the How's My Waterway map in the US and the Surfers against Sewage map in the UK.

Watch out for dangerous currents - Currents and undercurrents can be life-threatening in open water. Learn how to spot one, and if you're caught in a current, swim parallel to the shore until it peters out.

- Currents and undercurrents can be life-threatening in open water. Learn how to spot one, and if you're caught in a current, swim parallel to the shore until it peters out. Don't jump in - Open water is often home to debris and plenty of wildlife, so keep yourself safe by wading in slowly. Don't jump in.

- Open water is often home to debris and plenty of wildlife, so keep yourself safe by wading in slowly. Don't jump in. Wear the right kit - Reliable gear is essential for swimming in open water, which is almost always colder than open-air and indoor pools. If you're feeling chilly, get out and wrap yourself in something insulating like a warm robe.

For more open water swimming safety guidance, check out our full guide.