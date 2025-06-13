Bodies of two women pulled from the water at a popular beauty spot in Eryri National Park
The women were discovered in water near the Watkin Path, which has gained fame on social media for its natural pools and waterfalls
The bodies of two women have been pulled from the water in Wales’ Eryri National Park, formerly Snowdonia.
They were discovered in the waters of the Nant Gwynant valley, near the challenging Watkin Path up Yr Wyddfa, otherwise known as Mount Snowdon.
North Wales Police and workers from the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team arrived at the scene on Wednesday night (June 11), following reports of a woman in the water. A second woman was also discovered, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Gibson has confirmed that an investigation is underway and asked for information from anyone "who may have been walking in or around the Watkin Path area between 6pm and 9pm" on Wednesday.
Social media spots
The pools and waterfalls near the Watkin Path have become a popular destination in recent years, due in part to the influence of social media.
Videos on platforms like Instagram and TikTok show trekkers stripping off for a dip in the clear mountain pools.
But recent heavy rainfall across North Wales has turned the formerly gentle waters violent and created a dangerous undercurrent. The water is also extremely chilly and can cause cold-water shock. It's not yet clear how the two women died.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Local councilor June Jones told the BBC: "Social media encourages people to go to these wonderful places and, of course, the water can be extremely cold."
Open water swimming safety
With the right equipment and proper preparation, open water swimming can be a safe, enjoyable way to cool off and exercise.
If you're eager to take a dip in mountain waters, like the ones in Eryri, check out some of our expert safety advice.
- Don't swim solo - You can mitigate the risks of open water swimming by taking an experienced friend or going with a group, who can help out in an emergency situation.
- Look out for pollution - Rivers, lakes, and even fresh water pools can be susceptible to pollution. You can check the water quailty using the the How's My Waterway map in the US and the Surfers against Sewage map in the UK.
- Watch out for dangerous currents - Currents and undercurrents can be life-threatening in open water. Learn how to spot one, and if you're caught in a current, swim parallel to the shore until it peters out.
- Don't jump in - Open water is often home to debris and plenty of wildlife, so keep yourself safe by wading in slowly. Don't jump in.
- Wear the right kit - Reliable gear is essential for swimming in open water, which is almost always colder than open-air and indoor pools. If you're feeling chilly, get out and wrap yourself in something insulating like a warm robe.
For more open water swimming safety guidance, check out our full guide.
- The best water shoes: fast-draining, quick-drying and ready to take you from the shore to the sea
- The best wild swimming gear: what to wear and what to take
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a staff writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s free time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, open water swimming or playing cricket.