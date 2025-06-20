“We are all heartbroken": at least 1 hiker dead, 3 hospitalized after serious rockfall at National Park

Search and rescue crews are working to confirm no other hikers are missing

One hiker is dead and three more have been hospitalized after a rockfall incident at a popular Canadian National Park.

Officials from Banff National Park in Alberta said in a statement there had been a report of "serious rockfall" at around 1pm on Thursday, June 19 near Bow Glacier Falls, approximately 37k north of Lake Louise on the Icefields Parkway.

A multi-agency response was launched, including teams from both Banff and Jasper National Parks, and one person was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Three more parties were evacuated from the scene by air and ground ambulance and transported to the hospital, where their condition remains unknown.

Bow Lake is closed and a no-fly zone is in effect. Search and recovery operations were paused at nightfall on Thursday and are set to resume this morning to confirm no other hikers are missing. Heavy precipitation, including snowfall, is expected in the area today.

“We are all heartbroken by the recent tragedy at Bow Glacier Falls," says Parks Canada President & Chief Executive Officer, Ron Hallman.

"On behalf of Parks Canada, my thoughts are with the families and friends of those who are affected."

Hiker fatalities from rockslides are rare, and fatalities most often occur on roads, not trails, according to the Colorado Geological Survey.

Rockslides are difficult to predict, but there are some steps you can take to help keep yourself safe:

Avoid hiking in areas of steep, rocky terrain during spring thaw.

Avoid hiking in areas of steep, rocky terrain following heavy rains.

Keep your eyes open for areas showing evidence of recent rockfall and hike carefully or avoid these areas.

Avoid hiking in the fall line (the most direct line downhill) of steep terrain when there are other hikers above or below you.

Stay on the trail and make use of switchbacks.

If you’re hiking downhill on a wider, rocky trail in a group, hike side-by-side in parallel lines rather single file.

In narrow areas like canyons and ravines, move through one at a time.

Take care not to dislodge rocks and boulders when crossing scree or boulder fields.a

You can learn more in our article on rockslides.