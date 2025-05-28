Popular hiking influencer found dead near an Arizona trail after 25 hours missing in the desert heat

A popular hiking influencer has been found dead a few hundred yards away from a well-worn Arizona trail.

The body of 31-year-old Hannah Moody was discovered at the 30,000-acre McDowell Sonoran Preserve, 25 hours after she went missing during a warm-weather hike.

Hannah began hiking in the area at around 11.30am on May 21, sharing a video on her Instagram stories captioned "Conquering this trail as a last hurrah before summer hits".

Friends raised the alarm that evening when they failed to hear from her as expected.

Authorities headed to the reserve where they launched an unsuccessful aerial search using helicopters and drones. They returned the next morning and discovered her body around midday, roughly 1,800ft (549m) from a popular, but unspecified, trail.

Scottsdale Police have confirmed that they will open an investigation into Moody's death but suggested that they don't suspect any foul play or trauma.

Without official confirmation, friends told local news channel KPNX that they believe she died from heat exhaustion. Temperatures in the area reached 106°F (41.1°C) on the day of Moody's disappearance.

Moody had amassed around 45,000 followers on Instagram, where she shared hiking content and vlogged her treks. Her videos encouraged others to get outdoors and often included hot-weather hiking safety tips.

Warm weather hiking

Hiking in extreme temperatures can be dangerous, especially in desert areas that lack shade and protection from the heat.

Although the hottest months are between June and August, shoulder seasons like May and September can also be deadly, as hikers often underestimate temperatures. Earlier this month, one trail runner died, and four others needed rescuing following a heat-related incident in Arizona.

If you're considering a hot weather hike, make sure to check the weather conditions ahead of time, dress accordingly, and stock plenty of water and salty snacks.

For more hot-weather hiking advice, check out our expert summer hiking safety guide.