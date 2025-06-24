Mountain rescue teams rappel down to give first aid to hiker who tripped and fell over 100 feet from challenging trail in Alaska - but could not save him

Juneau, Alaska, is a popular destination for hikers and trail runners

A hiker in Alaska has died after falling to his death from a popular hiking trail. William Milks, 64, was hiking in a group along the challenging Salmon Creek route in Juneau when witnesses say he tripped and fell over 100ft (30m).

Emergency responders rappelled down to Milks' position but were unable to save him. Local fire chief Rich Etheridge told the Juneau Empire: "They started patient care, and then he went into cardiac arrest while we were on the scene."

Juneau Mountain Rescue and Temsco Helicopters worked together to retrieve Milks' body, which is now with Alaska's medical examiner's office.

The incident occurred at around 3.30pm on Saturday, June 21.

Posted by CapitalCityFireRescue on

The Salmon Creek trail is a challenging out-and-back route in the Alaskan wilderness. It gains 1,420ft (433m) of elevation in 6.4 miles (10.3km) as hikers and trail runners take on varied underfoot terrain and exposed, elevated sections.

The first section of the trail leads hikers over abandoned railroads, formerly used by trams.

Exposed hiking safety

Hiking along exposed cliffside routes with large drops can be dangerous without the right precautions. If you're eying up an exposed trek, check out a few of our expert tips:

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Research your route - Exposed and cliffside routes often feature tricky scrambling or steep sections. Make sure you know what you're up against and have the right equipment and fitness levels to hike safely before you reach the trailhead.

- Exposed and cliffside routes often feature tricky scrambling or steep sections. Make sure you know what you're up against and have the right equipment and fitness levels to hike safely before you reach the trailhead. Check the weather - Harsh weather conditions can be particularly brutal in exposed areas, as there's little to protect you from the elements. Heavy rain and high winds can worsen underfoot conditions, especially on slick rocky surfaces. If you're adamant about heading out in the rain, make sure to bring a reliable waterproof jacket.

- Harsh weather conditions can be particularly brutal in exposed areas, as there's little to protect you from the elements. Heavy rain and high winds can worsen underfoot conditions, especially on slick rocky surfaces. If you're adamant about heading out in the rain, make sure to bring a reliable waterproof jacket. Wear the right footwear - The right footwear can be the difference between life and death on unpredictable terrain. A sturdy pair of hiking boots or shoes will have ample grip and suitable lugs to help you dig into uneven surfaces and minimize slipping.

For more expert advice, check out our exposed hiking routes safety guide.