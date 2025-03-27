"Don't overestimate your ability" - Experts warn hikers and skiers flocking to the Japanese Alps after record rescues

Experts are warning hikers and skiers in Japan against overestimating their ability after a record number of rescues in a popular area in 2024.

According to local police, a record 321 visitors required help in the stunning but dangerous mountains of Japan's Nagano Prefecture last year, way up from the previous record of 302.

Sadly, of those 13 were reported missing or died.

Affectionately known as the Japanese Alps, this region is home to multiple towering mountains, many above 10,000ft (3,048m). Each year, tourists and locals flock to test their mettle hiking there, and many more come to ski in the winter months.

Experts blame overconfident hikers and extreme weather for the rise in rescues.

"Weather conditions across all of Japan were pretty wild at times last year, and that may well have been a factor in many of these incidents," Paul Christie, founder of travel firm Walk Japan, told the South China Morning Post.

"The summer was the hottest ever recorded here, and people can very easily underestimate their ability to deal with fatigue."

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Kita Hotakadake mountain in Nagano Prefecture is the third-highest in Japan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Almost 30% of incidents involved visitors' slipping down the mountainside, another 22% of call outs were to help people who had been injured by falling and a further 16% were to people suffering from exhaustion. Police said 46% of all incidents involved people over the age of 60.

Skiing incidents were particularly prevalent due to the risks presented by avalanches and falling accidents.

It wasn't confirmed by the data, but Christie believes an increase in foreign visitors has bolstered the rise in rescues.

"There are more foreign tourists in Japan now, and many of them have skiing on their bucket list,” he continued.

“They need to be aware that these environments can be very unforgiving, and they need to be prepared.”

For more information on how to stay safe while hiking, check out our expert guide.