"Don't overestimate your ability" - Experts warn hikers and skiers flocking to the Japanese Alps after record rescues
The mountains of Nagano Prefecture are a popular destination, but 13 people were reported missing or dead there in 2024
Experts are warning hikers and skiers in Japan against overestimating their ability after a record number of rescues in a popular area in 2024.
According to local police, a record 321 visitors required help in the stunning but dangerous mountains of Japan's Nagano Prefecture last year, way up from the previous record of 302.
Sadly, of those 13 were reported missing or died.
Affectionately known as the Japanese Alps, this region is home to multiple towering mountains, many above 10,000ft (3,048m). Each year, tourists and locals flock to test their mettle hiking there, and many more come to ski in the winter months.
Experts blame overconfident hikers and extreme weather for the rise in rescues.
"Weather conditions across all of Japan were pretty wild at times last year, and that may well have been a factor in many of these incidents," Paul Christie, founder of travel firm Walk Japan, told the South China Morning Post.
"The summer was the hottest ever recorded here, and people can very easily underestimate their ability to deal with fatigue."
Almost 30% of incidents involved visitors' slipping down the mountainside, another 22% of call outs were to help people who had been injured by falling and a further 16% were to people suffering from exhaustion. Police said 46% of all incidents involved people over the age of 60.
Skiing incidents were particularly prevalent due to the risks presented by avalanches and falling accidents.
It wasn't confirmed by the data, but Christie believes an increase in foreign visitors has bolstered the rise in rescues.
"There are more foreign tourists in Japan now, and many of them have skiing on their bucket list,” he continued.
“They need to be aware that these environments can be very unforgiving, and they need to be prepared.”
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.
