Room for improvement? The Patagonia Nano-Puff gets a glow up for fall, with an improved fit and tougher build

The latest edition of the brand’s most popular jacket gives you more wiggle room

Last week, we revealed that Patagonia’s perennially popular Nano Puff jacket has just got a rugged new cousin, and now we’ve learned that the Nano Puff itself has received a glow up for fall.

The first Nano Puff dropped all the way back in 2009, which doesn’t sound that long ago, but that makes it older than iPads, Hoka running shoes and Instagram to put it in historical perspective.

Anyway, it was designed as a go-to jacket for any outdoor activity and it’s seen a few changes and upgrades over the years, including switching to PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco in 2016, (made with 55% recycled content) which was created after Patagonia asked the insulation tech wizards to help them cut down on their impact on the planet without reducing the performance of the jacket.

In the eyes of many hikers, climbers and skiers, the Nano Puff is practically perfect and comes with us all year round, but the brand never seems to stop finding small ways to make it better.

For fall 2025, the new Patagonia Nano Puff jacket allows for better mobility with more room in the shoulders. That’s bound to make it better for climbing and for layering as the weather gets colder.

The jacket has only just hit the shelves, but it’s already garnered one glowing review from a fan who says the updated fit is an improvement, writing: “This jacket gives you a bit of wiggle room without issue, which is heavily appreciated.”

That same customer reports that the new jacket is warmer than last year’s model, and if that’s true, it may be down to the standardized quilt pattern that features bigger bricks.

