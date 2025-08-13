Missing US hiker, 27, found dead in remote Spanish National Park after weeks-long search operation

Cole Henderson texted a friend to say he was putting his phone on airplane mode before disappearing

A US hiker who disappeared while hiking in a remote National Park in the Spanish Pyrenees has been found dead.

Spanish newspaper El Español reports that the body of Cole Henderson, 27, was discovered by mountain rescue teams at around 1:15pm on Friday, August 8. The evidence suggests that Henderson had sustained a significant fall of about 650ft (200m). His body was found in a "difficult-to-access" area on the north face of Monte Perdido, in the municipality of Bielsa.

Henderson was last heard from on July 9, when he messaged friends to say he was beginning a hike and would be switching his phone to airplane mode.

Authorities were alerted to his absence on July 14, when Henderson failed to check in for his flight back to the Netherlands, where he lived and worked. A large-scale search operation was launched immediately, and Henderson's parents flew to the country to join the efforts. They have now returned to the US, according to reports.

Hiking safety

Hiking alone in remote areas can carry some unique risks, and it's important to leave a detailed trip plan with someone you trust in addition to carrying the 10 essentials. For adventures in areas where cell coverage may not be available, it's also recommended you bring a satellite communicator such as the Garmin inReach Mini 2, which can allow you to call for help from anywhere in the world.