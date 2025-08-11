These rugged new women's hiking boots from The North Face give the Hoka Kahas a run for their money, and they're a massive 30% off right now

These popular boots are down to just $140 in The North Face's end-of-season sale

The North Face is holding a massive end-of-season sale, and it's slashed the price on one of its popular new hiking boots for women.

When we first saw the Offtrail Hike LT back in February, we couldn't help but draw some comparisons with the popular Hoka Kaha 3, what with the boots' rocker sole and surprisingly technical details.

Right now, you can grab The North Face Women’s Offtrail Hike LT Mid Gore-Tex Boots for only $140 at The North Face. That's a generous savings of 30% off the regular asking price for these waterproof boots, which boast a trainer-style aesthetic for comfort over long distances.

For treacherous conditions, the brand has used its proprietary Surface Ctrl rubber outsole finished with impressively deep 5 mm lugs to bite into slippery trails. There's also a Skycore rock guard inserted into the midsole to protect your feet from rocky trails and a ballistic-rubber toe cap to reinforce the uppers and keep your toes safe.

This deal applies to women's sizing in the Sumac/Alpine Plum colorway, but hurry, because sizes are selling out fast.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on The North Face Offtrail Hike Boots where you are.

The North Face Women’s Offtrail Hike LT Mid Gore-Tex Boots: $200 $160 at The North Face

Save $60 Built for technical and unpredictable terrain, the Women’s Offtrail Hike LT Mid GORE-TEX Boots will help you chart your own course on or off the trail during your next hike or multi-day adventure.

There's a generous amount of foam underfoot plus a reinforced heel cup with a comfort-padded collar and tongue designed to lock in your foot to cut down on rubbing and enhance stability. The combination of ghillie-lace loops and three metal eyelets helps you to find the perfect fit before you set off.

Not in the US? These are today's best deals on The North Face Offtrail Hike Boots where you are: