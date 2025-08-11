Mount Vesuvius closed to hikers as 2-mile-wide wildfire erupts on famous volcano

Local media reports that a new wave of flames opened up overnight

Hiking trails on Italy's Mount Vesuvius have been closed to the public as firefighters battle a massive blaze that erupted last week.

The wildfire in Vesuvius National Park first broke out on August 5 and by the weekend had reached nearly two miles (3km) in width, with smoke visible from Naples.

Crews were hoping to be able to contain the fire over the weekend, but fire services announced Sunday that despite work from 12 ground teams and six Canadair aircraft, the situation had grown worse.

Today, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reports that a new wave of flames opened up overnight, and there are now three active fires burning in the pine forest between Pompeii and Torre del Greco.

A heatwave is complicating efforts, with temperatures in the area expected to reach 90°F (32°C) for the coming days and no rain expected until at least Friday.

The fire is far from any homes, but the trail network on the volcano remains closed for safety concerns, while Pompeii remains open to visitors. Mount Vesuvius, which famously erupted in 79BCE and devastated the Roman port city of Pompeii, remains active and one of the most popular hiking spots in Italy, with visitors climbing 4,200ft (1,281m) to walk around the huge crater and enjoy extensive views of the Bay of Naples.

Elsewhere in Europe, officials in France have been battling the country's largest wildfire in 75 years, blamed with one death and multiple injuries, while in Scotland, Edinburgh's famous Arthur's Seat erupted in flames on Sunday. In Canada, Nova Scotia officials banned hiking and camping in the woods last week in efforts to reduce wildfire risk.

If you're planning on recreating in a wildfire-prone area, read our articles on wildfire safety and hiking in wildfire smoke before setting off.