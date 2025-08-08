Patagonia's perennially popular Nano Puff jacket just got a burlier cousin, and it has us wishing winter would get here already
Meet the Patagonia Hi-Loft Nano Puff Hoody
When Patagonia released the first Nano Puff jacket back in 2009, it became an instant hit among hikers, climbers and skiers who love its lightweight warmth and versatility. While the original is great for cool spring and fall days as an outer layer and a perfect mid layer in colder weather, it lacks the oomph required for frigid temperatures. But now, the California brand has dropped a new Nano Puff that's ready for winter.
Calling it "the Nano Puff's burlier cousin," the all-new Patagonia Hi-Loft Nano Puff is a synthetic puffer jacket that's warmer and tougher than its lightweight cousin.
When you need to bundle up against the windchill, the Hi-Loft is packed with 170g and 200g PrimaLoft Silver insulation Eco, made from recycled polyester and known for its excellent warmth-to-weight ratio. Of course, it keeps insulting if you get wet, making for a better barrier against winter conditions, but it's treated with a PFAS-free DWR to help you stay dry in nasty weather.
The insulation is packed in a 4in Nano Puff brick pattern that helps with loft (and therefore, heat trapping), and it's all wrapped inside a recycled polyester shell and lining that's reinforced at the shoulders with tough overlays that help protect your jacket against the demands of your backpack.
There's a helmet-compatible hood that's adjustable to cinch tight against the wind, whether you're searching for a campsite or on belay, a two-way zipper so you can easily access your harness or inner pockets, and speaking of pockets, the one on the chest is plenty big enough to hold your phone.
All in, the Hi-Loft looks so good we're starting to wish winter would get here already. It's available now for $329 / £280 from Patagonia in men's sizing in Black, Forge Grey, Pond Green and Clement Blue, and in women's sizing in Black, Smolder Blue, Cascade Green, Dark Ruby and Dark Green.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.