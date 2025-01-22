Everest climbers to pay 36% more to reach world's highest summit

Climbing Mount Everest via its most popular route will cost a third more after Nepal announced a new fee for permits on the world’s tallest mountain.

For foreign climbers, the royalty fee for the spring climbing season, from March to May, on the South Col route increases from $11,000 to $15,000. The same 36% hike pushes up fees for the autumn climbing season from $5,500 to $7,500, while fees for the winter and monsoon climbing season rise from $2,750 to $3,750.

The Nepalese Department of Tourism reported that the new rates on the 8,849-metre (29,032ft) peak – marking the first increase for almost a decade – will come into force from September 2025. Some 300 permits are issued annually.

It is unknown if the cost of permits for other Everest routes, such as via the Northeast Ridge, will change from the current spring fee of $10,000. What is also not clear is whether the Nepalese climber permit rate will be affected. Currently, the price is 75,000 Nepalese rupees ($542) for the South Col route in spring and 60,000NPR ($433) for the alternative route, also in spring.

Income from permit fees and other spending by foreign climbers is a major source of revenue and employment for Nepal. Government officials have not detailed how the additional royalty fee revenue will be used, although it's thought it will fund initiatives to enhance mountain safety and improve environmental conservation.

For Everest summit hopefuls the royalty fee is only the start of the overall cost for an expedition, with prices reportedly ranging from around $33,000 to $200,000 depending on the type, length and level of luxury of a trip.

Alan Arnette, an Everest summiteer and a well-respected chronicler of the mountain, suggests that from his research the median charge by companies employing Western guides for ascents in Nepal is from $64,000 to $76,600, while Nepali guides charge $36,000 to $45,000.