"Light, breathable and highly packable" - our outdoor gear experts love the iconic Patagonia Nano Puff jacket and we've found it for over $70 off

Are you in the market for a reliable jacket to see you through the coming fall? Then check out this epic deal on one of our favorite Patagonia models.The insulating Nano Puff jacket is a solid option for outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and is now available for just $166.99 in both men's and women's sizes at Backcountry.

It's made from 100% recycled polyester and 100% recycled polyester ripstop materials, and is packed with synthetic PrimaLoft insulation to keep you warm without weighing you down on the trails. While it's not waterproof, this jacket offers a decent level of weather protection, thanks to a DWR treatment and windproof exterior.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the Nano Puff is its packability. This top-notch jacket folds into its own pocket, so you don't have to worry about lugging a hefty jacket around when you don't want to wear it.

Outdoors expert Sian Lewis was very impressed when she put her Nano Puff jacket to the test on the trails, describing it as a "light, breathable and highly packable" model, that's "perfect for popping on and off when you’re getting active outdoors, or as a midlayer mid-winter."

"There’s no bulk at all to this jacket, which is light as a feather to wear and packs down into its own pocket, brilliant for adding an extra layer over base layers and under winter coats," continued Sian, in her four-star review for Advnture.

Patagonia men's Nano Puff insulated jacket: $239 $166.99 at Backcountry

Save $72 This snug Patagonia jacket folds into its own pocket so you can carry it around the wilderness with ease. Its sustainable exterior and synthetic insulation are well-suited to on-the-go activities in chilly outdoor environments.

Patagonia women's Nano Puff insulated jacket: $239 $166.99 at Backcountry

Save $72 The women's Nano Puff jacket combines excellent packability with a comfy, windproof exterior and snug, sustainable insulation. It's a light and breathable option for long days on the trails.

