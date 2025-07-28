"Absolutely the best": the spendy Solo Stove Yukon Backyard Bundle 1.0n is a massive 50% off at Steep and Cheap right now and selling fast

The fire pit built for the backyard and beyond just got a whole lot cheaper for Black Friday

More people head outdoors in summer than any other season, but with the right gear you can hang out and roast marshmallows all year round. Right now, you can pick up the highly-rated Solo Stove Yukon Backyard Bundle 1.0 for just $599.99 at Steep and Cheap. Yep, we know, that sounds pricey, but it's a gigantic savings of 50% off the regular asking price for this smokeless fire pit, which Solo Stove customers give a 4.7-star rating.

"Absolutely the best," writes one Solo Stove customer, who say they use a combination of oak and ash when using it, and it goes completely smokeless after about 20 minutes.

Unlike some of its more portable models like the Solo Stove Lite, the Yukon is a burly affair that's built for backyard cookouts and long campsite gatherings where you don't want smoke flying around you.

This unique fire pit controls its wood-burning fire with 360° Signature Airflow Technology, which creates optimal airflow and a secondary burn to eliminate smoke before it gets in your hair and clothes.

Solo Stove Yukon Backyard Bundle 1.0: $1,209.99 $599.99 at Steep and Cheap

Save $609 Named after the vast Canadian expanse, Yukon’s large size is designed for a crowd. Load in the wood, kick back in comfort, and enjoy a smokeless fire for hours on end.

The Yukon can be placed anywhere in your yard or campsite thanks to the included Yukon stand, while the Yukon shield and shelter protects you and your loved ones from loose ash, and your stove protected from the elements.

