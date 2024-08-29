Good news: National Park Service to receive $100m in record-high grant – here’s who’ll benefit

Funds will be allocated to inspire future generations of park stewards

The US National Park Service has revealed it is set to receive its largest gift ever in history, a huge $100m, which will go to protecting habitats and species, and making parks more accessible to all.

Officials have described it as a pivotal moment in safeguarding the future of America’s treasured national parks.

The not-for-profit organization, the National Park Foundation (NPF), is being donated the money by Lilly Endowment Inc, a private philanthropic foundation based in Indianapolis.

The landscapes, diverse ecosystems and cultural heritage that exists in the parks have been facing a growing number of challenges, including climate change and visitor numbers.

The future of US parks, monuments and historic sites is looking brighter thanks to a record-breaking grant (Image credit: Getty)

The grant will help scale and accelerate NPF’s impact. NPF will allocate the funds to four key priority areas:

Inspire the next generation of park stewards: Creating opportunities for youth and young adults that will foster a deeper understanding of history, appreciation for environmental stewardship, and connection with the natural world.

Conserve and preserve threatened parks and wildlife: Addressing critical initiatives that will ensure the health and longevity of the fragile ecosystems and diverse species that call our national parks home.

Ensure a world-class visitor experience: Securing a future where national parks can accommodate unprecedented growth and leverage new technology, while remaining accessible and awe-inspiring for all visitors.

Tell a more complete story of America: Delivering a more comprehensive historical narrative, including the experiences of communities whose voices and contributions have not been fully told as a part of the American story.

“The impact of this gift will be felt in our parks and in surrounding communities for generations to come,” added Chuck Sams, director of the National Park Service. “This is a truly visionary investment, and an example of how the power of philanthropy can amplify this crucial work that we all believe in so much.”

