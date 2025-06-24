Big Bend National Park set to get even bigger after unanimous Senate vote - "There is no better example of Texas' natural beauty and vibrant wildlife"

One of America's largest wilderness areas could be about to get even bigger.

The sprawling Big Bend National Park is expected to expand by 6,100 acres after a bipartisan bill to authorize the purchase of land along the park's western boundary unanimously passed the US Senate.

Big Bend is already the largest national park in Texas and covers more than 800,000 acres of rugged North American wilderness.

The additional land contains the scenic Terlingua Creek, a tributary of the Rio Grande, which flows through Big Bend. It's surrounded by stunning hiking trails and lots of native wildlife.

Supporters of the move say the acquisition will help to protect nearby ecosystems and benefit the 400,000-plus visitors who come to Big Bend each year.

Senator John Cornyn, who brought the bill before the Senate, said: "There is no better example of Texas' natural beauty and vibrant wildlife than Big Bend National Park, and I'm glad the Senate has passed our bill unanimously so that all Americans can continue to enjoy it."

The Big Bend National Park Boundary Adjustment Act now needs to pass through the US House of Representatives before the land can be purchased.

Big Bend is a popular spot for hikers in Texas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Senator Tony Gonzales said: "We are one step closer to improving the National Park Service's ability to preserve and protect critical habitats, history, and geology at Big Bend for generations to come.

"I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to move this legislation through the U.S. House of Representatives."

Big Bend is one of America's most popular national parks, hosting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, who come to hike, run, camp, and climb there.

Despite its popularity, the expansion comes at a time of uncertainty for Big Bend, as parks across the nation struggle to cope with mass staff shortages and funding cuts, enforced by the Trump administration.

Thousands of temporary and full-time employees at parks across the country have lost work, while some permanent employees have been offered a buyout to leave their jobs.

The National Park Service has also been forced to contend with a proposed budget cut worth over $1 billion, the largest in the agency's 109-year history.