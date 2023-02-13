Harrison Ford explains why he no longer rescues lost hikers in his helicopter

Harrison Ford says he no longer takes part in missions to save stranded hikers because he doesn't like getting all the credit for a successful rescue.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) to promote new TV series Shrinking (opens in new tab), Yellowstone prequel 1923 (opens in new tab), and upcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (opens in new tab), the 80-year-old star and keen pilot recalled one particularly memorable rescue.

In 2000, he was part of a team that saved a 20-year-old woman named Sarah George, who became ill while climbing Table Mountain, Wyoming.

"Well, one time we picked up this woman who was hypothermic on the mountain," recalled Ford. "She barfed in my cowboy hat but didn’t know who I was until the next day."

"It's a team effort"

"He was wearing a T-shirt and a cowboy hat. He didn’t look like I’d ever seen him before," George told ABC News (opens in new tab) after the incident. "I can’t believe I barfed in Harrison Ford’s helicopter."

The following year, Ford helped save a 13-year-old boy scout, Cody Clawson, who had become lost in a forest near Yellowstone National Park. Both times the actor was hailed as a hero, which doesn't sit well with him.

"I stopped doing it because we would be lucky enough to find somebody and then they’d be on Good Morning America talking about 'a hero pilot'," he said. "It’s nothing fucking like that. It’s a team effort. It’s lame to think about it that way."