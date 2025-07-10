Don't want to shop on Amazon? Take my word for it, the Adidas Terrex Skychaser is one the most comfortable hiking shoes on the market, and you can get it for 40% off in women's sizes, away from the Prime Day madness

After a Prime Day bargain but don't want to shop at Amazon? Don't worry, you don't have to!

We're mid-way through the huge Prime Day sales event, but some of the best bargains are actually elsewhere, so there's no need to shop at the US retailer if you don't fancy it. In fact, one of the best deals we've seen in the past week is on Backcountry, which is also holding a huge sale to keep up with Amazon.

Along with plenty of big bargains, you can save 40% off one of my favorite pairs of hiking shoes, the Adidas Terrex GTX Skychasers, which are now available for just $95.97 in women's sizes at Backcountry.

These sturdy trekking shoes are a solid option for year-round hiking, combining a tough, dependable exterior with plenty of inner comfort. Their weatherproof textile and synthetic uppers use Gore-Tex membranes to keep your feet dry in heavy rain and over boggy trails. I tested the Skychasers in all sorts of unforgiving weather for my review for Advnture, and can happily report that my feet stayed bone-dry throughout.

Comfort is another stand-out feature. The Lightstrike lightweight cushioning and snug Ortholight sockliner absorbed plenty of blows in testing and kept my feet feeling fresh over many miles of trekking.

Along with the Gore-Tex version, you can also save 40% off the standard Terrex Skychasers, which are now available for $83.97, in women's sizes at Backcountry.

Adidas have recently brought out a waterproof version of this shoe - the Terrex Skychaser AX5 GTX, which is currently full price, but at $120, is still a great buy. It's available in men's and women's sizes, direct from Adidas, and you can read more about it here.

Women's Adidas Terrex Skychaser hiking shoes: $159.95 $95.97 at Backcountry

Save $64 These Adidas Terrex hiking shoes are one of the best pairs I've ever tested. They're made from dependable synthetic and textile materials and boast a waterproof Gore-Tex upper for wet-weather hiking.

Don't worry if you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Adidas Terrex Skychaser hiking shoes where you are.