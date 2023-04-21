Help clean up the places you love this Earth Day with Trash Free Trails

This Saturday (April 22) is Earth Day (opens in new tab), and to mark the occasion, Trash Free Trails (opens in new tab) and Komoot are encouraging hikers, runners, backpackers and cyclists in the UK to help clean up litter and pollution from their local wild places.

You can either head out by yourself, or join one of two organised litter picks in Eryri National Park (formerly Snowdonia) and Thetford. You can plan and record your litter pick route using the Komoot app, and tag the Trash Free Trails profile (opens in new tab) to help spread the word.

You don't have to work alone; add all the important information about your litter pick to Komoot, along with a meeting point and time, to the Tour Comments, and invite the Trash Free Trails Komoot profile. It will then be added to the Earth Day Spring Clean Komoot Collection, where like-minded explorers can register their interest in coming along to help.

Share the news

Everyone taking part in a litter pick is encouraged to report their trail clean data, and what they found. This will be added to Trash Free Trails' State of Our Trails report, and support the organisation's research on single-use pollution.

You can also take photos of your work, and use the hashtag #EarthDaySpringClean to share them on Instagram and Komoot.