Instant comfort alert: did the award-winning Nemo Stargaze camping chair just get even better for relaxing nights around the campfire?

Meet the Nemo Stargaze Evo X, which you can virtually set up with the flick of a wrist

When the Nemo Stargaze camping chair first came out in 2018, it was more or less an overnight hit among campers who loved the first-ever swinging and reclining camping chair design. Who could blame them? We didn't think there was much to improve upon, but the New Hampshire brand has other ideas.

The Nemo Stargaze Evo X, available now, has taken the tried-and-tested approach to comfort at camp and made it even more convenient. Now constructed as a single, permanently connected structure, the brand says the new design can be set up – or as they say, "smoothly unfurled" – in just one step.

“Integrating the seat and frame into a single permanently connected structure was a key decision that makes instant setup feel natural and satisfying," says Nemo Senior Furniture Designer Rich Woessner.

Compared with the previous design, the steel frame of the Evo X has six points of contact (Image credit: Nemo)

Compared with the previous design, the steel frame of the Evo X has six points of contact (rather than four) and a "flared foot geometry," so it's also more stable when you've set it up on rocky ground or at the beach.

Once you've set it up, the brand says you can expect body-cradling comfort thanks to cushioning at pressure points, the padded headrest, and flexible back support. Of course, it's got the same relaxing swinging motion that made its predecessor so perennially popular, you can simply lean back to gaze at the stars and two integrated cup holders are available for your beverage of choice.

It comes with a handy roll top carry case for portability (Image credit: Nemo)

The Stargaze EVO-X has a 300lb (136kg) capacity and weighs 13lbs 12oz (6.2kg), so it's not as light as something like the Helinox Chair One, but it's also less minimalist.

It comes with a handy roll top carry case for portability and is available now in 5 colors from Nemo for $179.95 / £168.