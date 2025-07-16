Instant comfort alert: did the award-winning Nemo Stargaze camping chair just get even better for relaxing nights around the campfire?
Meet the Nemo Stargaze Evo X, which you can virtually set up with the flick of a wrist
When the Nemo Stargaze camping chair first came out in 2018, it was more or less an overnight hit among campers who loved the first-ever swinging and reclining camping chair design. Who could blame them? We didn't think there was much to improve upon, but the New Hampshire brand has other ideas.
The Nemo Stargaze Evo X, available now, has taken the tried-and-tested approach to comfort at camp and made it even more convenient. Now constructed as a single, permanently connected structure, the brand says the new design can be set up – or as they say, "smoothly unfurled" – in just one step.
“Integrating the seat and frame into a single permanently connected structure was a key decision that makes instant setup feel natural and satisfying," says Nemo Senior Furniture Designer Rich Woessner.
Compared with the previous design, the steel frame of the Evo X has six points of contact (rather than four) and a "flared foot geometry," so it's also more stable when you've set it up on rocky ground or at the beach.
Once you've set it up, the brand says you can expect body-cradling comfort thanks to cushioning at pressure points, the padded headrest, and flexible back support. Of course, it's got the same relaxing swinging motion that made its predecessor so perennially popular, you can simply lean back to gaze at the stars and two integrated cup holders are available for your beverage of choice.
The Stargaze EVO-X has a 300lb (136kg) capacity and weighs 13lbs 12oz (6.2kg), so it's not as light as something like the Helinox Chair One, but it's also less minimalist.
It comes with a handy roll top carry case for portability and is available now in 5 colors from Nemo for $179.95 / £168.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.