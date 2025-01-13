Katie Schide wins Trail Runner of the Year, says she's "just trying to keep up" with Courtney Dauwalter

Katie Schide has been named Trail Runner of the Year for 2024 following her performance in last year's UTMB.

Since January 1, Freetrail has been rolling out its top 10 performers in trail running for last year and yesterday announced Schide as the overall female winner of the year. The North Face-sponsored runner from Maine, who resides in the French Alps with her partner (ultra runner Germain Grangier), set a new course record at the 100-mile race around Mont Blanc last August.

She shaved around 20 minutes off Courtney Dauwalter's course record, set in 2021, but Dauwalter was characteristically gracious, sending her congratulations on Schide on Instagram.

"Just trying to keep up!" responded Schide.

While 2024 did indeed prove a big year for Schide and her North Face Summit Vectiv Pro shoes, which took her to the finish line first at the Western States 100 in June and the Canyons Endurance Run 100k, it was pretty good for Dauwalter too, who scooped up the number two position from Freetrail.

Last year saw Colorado-based Dauwalter sit out the UTMB, but take first at mind-boggling four 100-mile races: the Transgrancanaria, Mt Fuji 100, Hardrock 100 and the new Nice Côte d'Azur by UTMB. We're betting her Salomon S/Lab Genesis shoes are still smoking after all that. She also gets bonus points for being in the crowd cheering on fellow runners like Schide during the UTMB, and David Roche in the Leadville 100.

It's impossible to review women in trail running in 2024 without mentioning the UK's Jasmin Paris, and Freetrail recognized her as delivering the most notable trail performance of the year, when she famously became the first woman to complete the punishing Barkley Marathons in a well-worn pair of Inov-8 Mudclaw G 260s.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jasmin Paris famously became the first woman to complete the punishing Barkley Marathons (Image credit: inov-8)

Over in the men's division, Freetrail went clear in the opposite direction when they announced Moroccan Elhousine Elazzaoui as the trail runner of the year. Elazzaoui dominated shorter distances, comparatively speaking, and took gold at the Golden Trail World Series (as well as three other wins on the series) and set a new course record at the Marathon du Mont-Blanc. He's sponsored by Kilian Jornet's Nnormal brand and races in the Nnormal Kjerag.

Second place went to US runner Hayden Hawks who took first place in the 100k CCC by UTMB, set a new course record at the Black Canyon 100k and took third at the Western States 100 with the fourth fastest time ever. The Hoka-sponsored athlete has said he used to race in the Speedgoat 5 but, like many other top runners including Jim Walmsley, has since switched over to the high-performing Hoka Tecton X.

Finally, the top male performance of the year went to Boulder's David Roche, who stunned everyone when he finally broke the 15-year record at the Leadville 100 just months after being seriously injured by car while riding his bike. Roche has shared how running gels, heat training and his beloved Adidas Agravic Speed Ultras got him to the finish line in Leadville and again at the scorching Javelina Jundred, and it's no surprise he also scooped up fourth place in Freetrail's list.

"This is one of the greatest honors of my life," comments Roche on the award.

View the full list of the top 10 trail runners of the year at Freetrail's Instagram account.