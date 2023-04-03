Love Trails Festival returns in July for runners, music lovers and adventurers

Love Trails Festival (opens in new tab) is returning to Wales this summer, with events for runners of all levels (and non-runners too), coasteering, rock climbing, expert talks, live music, and lots more.

This year's festival takes place from 30 June to 3 July in the stunning scenery of the Gower Peninsula. Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab), starting at £50.

This year's itinerary includes non-competitive guided runs from 3km to 55km, a night time party run, ultra runs with Ultra X (opens in new tab), run to wild swimming, run to stargazing, and run to hot tubs party. There'll also be the opportunity to try your hand at stand up paddleboarding, surfing, sea kayaking, and even paragliding.

Back at basecamp, there will be talks from running legends including Nicky Spinks, Adharanand Finn, Beth Pascall, and Mathieu Blanchard to name just a few. You can also relax with breathwork sessions, yoga, forest bathing, ice baths, yoga, meditation, and other mindfulness sessions.

In the evening, you'll enjoy live music, parties, and DJ sets. This year's headliners include Biig Piig and Hollie Cook, with DJ sets by High Contrast and Barry Can't Swim (with more guests and secret gigs still to come).