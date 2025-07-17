No more switching between screens: Strava updates Record function for a smoother and smarter experience

You can now view maps and stats on the same page

When you've got 150 million athletes using your app, you want to make it as user-friendly as possible, and that's presumably why Strava has rolled out yet another update, this time to the Record function.

Despite the fact that just about all of us run, hike and ride with GPS watches that can track our adventures these days, the 2024 Year in Sport report from Strava revealed that nearly 75 percent of users still use the app to log their activities.

Previously, the Record function, which tracks your activities, was on the clunky side, so this update streamlines the whole process, which will save you a few seconds when you just want to get out on the trail and be less irksome once you're on the move.

Now you can see your stats while you navigate (Image credit: Strava)

The big change to Record is that you can now view your stats while you're navigating, meaning you don't have to switch back and forth between screens. That means you don't have to break stride to check your pace, distance, or plan your next move.

Maps are also more detailed thanks to the new update, and are now powered by the recently updated Map Rendering Engine, so you can unlock map layers and see things like heatmaps and winter conditions.

There are other handy updates too, such as the ability to view your splits in real time rather than just getting a summary at the end. That could be useful if you're training for a race and want to gain a better understanding of your performance.

If you're a subscriber and a segment chaser, the addition of Live Segments means you'll be able to track your progress in real-time as you chase best efforts, and coming soon, laps will be added to the Record feature so you can set specific intervals or distances to track your journey.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The update is available now for Android users will be available on iOS in the coming weeks.