The multi-year partnership means you can watch the leading short-distance trail running circuit from home, or anywhere else

Leading trail running brand Salomon has teamed up with Warner Bros Discovery to broadcast the Golden Trail World Series circuit for 2025. The multi-year partnership means you'll be able to enjoy the leading short-distance trail running circuit from anywhere in the world.

This guide explains how to watch the Golden Trail World Series in 2025. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual coverage if you're away from home.

Live coverage of the series will be broadcast across WBD’s premium linear channels, including Eurosport (Europe) and Discovery+ and TNT Sports (UK and Ireland), as well as live and on-demand streaming via streaming platforms Max (US) and FloSports (Canada).

Live streaming of the GTWS comes in addition to broadcasts of around a dozen races in this year's UTMB World Series, giving you even more access to the world's top trail races.

Watch the GTWS in the U.S. and Canada

In the US, you can watch the 2025 GTWS via streaming on Max, and in Canada you can watch it on FloSports.

Traveling outside the U.S or Canada? You can still watch live as usual by using a quality VPN like NordVPN, which allows you to access the streams as if you were sitting on your sofa back home. Find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch the Golden Trail World Series from anywhere

If you’re traveling overseas during the GTWS, geo-blocking restrictions mean you probably won't be able to watch as you usually would back home.

That doesn't mean you have to miss out, however. All you need to do to watch as if you were back home is get yourself a VPN (Virtual Private Network) – assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are. As an added bonus, the info going back and forth is also entirely encrypted.

Watch the GTWS from the UK and Europe

Thanks to the new deal between Salomon and Warner Bros Discovery, viewers in the UK and Europe can now stream all nine races of the 2025 GTWS exclusively on Warner Bros Discovery’s streaming services.

In the UK and Ireland, that means TNT Sports, which you can access via a subscription to Discovery+ Premium. It will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK and you’ll also get access to Champions League and Premier League football, Premiership rugby, cycling and loads more top sporting action. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

In Europe, you can watch the 2025 GTWS live streams on Eurosport or via the Discovery+ platform.

And don’t forget, if you’re going to be traveling away from home during any of the GTWS events, you can use a VPN to watch your usual service as if you were back home.

Golden Trail World Series schedule

April 19: Kobe Trail, Japan

Kobe Trail, Japan April 26: Great Wall, China

Great Wall, China May 17: Golfo dell Isola, Italy

Golfo dell Isola, Italy May 25: Zegama-Aizkorri, Spain

Zegama-Aizkorri, Spain June 22: Broken Arrow Skyrace, US

Broken Arrow Skyrace, US June 29: Tepec Trail, Mexico

Tepec Trail, Mexico July 2: Pitz Alpine Glacier Trail, Austria

Pitz Alpine Glacier Trail, Austria July 9: Sierre-Zinal, Switzerland

Sierre-Zinal, Switzerland October TBD: Grand Finale, Garda Trentino, Italy

Annecy-based Salomon first brought the GTWS to live television in 2023 with Eurosport, which Salomon Global Chief Brand Officer Scott Mellin says was a milestone for trail running.

“The GTWS is a highly entertaining, TV-ready format with races lasting around 2 hours, featuring steep climbs and technical descents as well as a 'flower' format that allows spectators to see more of the race and better engage with the athletes," says Mellin.

“Salomon is one of the most successful, most recognizable and growing sports brands,” says Patrick Maitrot, Head of International Sales & Partnership at WBD Sports Europe.

“We are confident that our combined sports and storytelling expertise, coupled with WBD’s production capabilities, unmatched global scale and proven track record of elevating sports, will support the continued growth of trail running through greater international exposure than ever before.”

Salomon has been making headlines recently as trail running season ramps up for the year. Earlier this month, the brand unveiled its new running team featuring some of the best trail runners on the planet, including Courtney Dauwalter and Mathieu Blanchard, who have both claimed multiple podiums wearing their S/Lab Genesis and S/Lab Ultra shoes between them.

In February, the running shoe brand also announced a study suggesting that carbon plates may have no benefit for trail runners, not long after the release of its ultra plush, plate-free S/Lab Ultra Glide.