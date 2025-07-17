Norwegian Olympic skier dies after being struck by lightning during family cabin trip

A celebrated Norwegian freestyle skier has died after being struck by lightning, the Norwegian ski federation has announced.

Audun Grønvold, 49, was reportedly on vacation with his family when the incident took place on Saturday, July 12.

"Norwegian skiing has lost a prominent figure, who has meant so much to both the alpine and freestyle communities," says ski president Tove Moe Dyrhaug.

The statement reveals that Grønvold was quickly taken to hospital and treated for injuries, but died on Tuesday night. Grønvold leaves behind three children and his wife, Kristin Tandberg Haugsjå, who wrote on Facebook that the family was vacationing at their cabin when the accident occurred, though it's not clear where that is.

"Missing you is enormous," she wrote.

Grønvold won a bronze medal in Ski Cross at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and was a national alpine skier for 10 seasons beginning in 1993/94. He took bronze at the World Championships in 2007 and after his skiing career had become the national Ski Cross coach.

Only one month ago, three experienced mountaineers were killed after being struck by lightning while hiking in the Austrian Alps.