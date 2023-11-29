Innovative Italian start-up unveils the magnesium-framed MAG Bike ET.1 e-MTB

Eternum Technology, an ambitious Italian start-up company based in South Tyrol, has revealed its first e-MTB, the MAG Bike ET.1, boasting a lightweight, magnesium single-piece frame.

At 22kg (~48.5lbs), the ET.1 frame is around 30% lighter than an equivalent aluminum frame. This monolithic frame design should also absorb vibrations and make for a smoother ride, reckons Eternum.

“With MAG Bike we have launched a new brand that presents itself stylishly to the bicycle industry,” says the company on its website, before going on to describe the MAG Bike ET.1 as “a high-performance bike that challenges market standards.”

Eternum claims the lightweight 12-speed, full-suspension e-bike also boasts a long-range 725Wh battery, a 90Nm Brose motor and a dual suspension system from Cane Creek, all bolted together with high-quality titanium screws.

“After thorough consideration and testing, magnesium (AZ91) was chosen as the material for the frame,” says Eternum. “Not only is this material 30% lighter than aluminum, it also absorbs hits and vibrations many times better. The result is superior stability and elasticity and, as a result, excellent driving properties.”

The MAG Bike ET.1 E-MTB in blue (Image credit: MAG Bike)

“We have developed our own proven casting process that allows the frame to be manufactured in a single piece without any welds. A no less important role was played in the development of the concept of sustainability. Magnesium is more environmentally friendly in the production than the materials commonly used today and is not harmful to humans or the environment. It is also 100% recyclable.”

A word of warning, though. Magnesium is softer and less stable than aluminum and also prone to corrosion. In 2022, Hong Kong-based manufacturer Fiido issued a recall on its X e-bike, which was made with a foldable magnesium alloy frame, when riders reported fatigue marks around the folding area, and some of the bikes even broke in half.

Now, the MAG Bike is a different beast, so maybe the single, moulded frame will have addressed this durability issue. The proof will be in the riding, but the ET.1 certainly looks like a very stylish addition to the e-bike market. And Italian design… well, it always has a certain cachet, doesn’t it?

When it goes on sale, the bicycle will be available with a blue or black frame. You can sign up for the company’s newsletter on its website to be notified of the model’s release.