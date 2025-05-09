Built for ultra runners who like to make a statement, Merrell's loud new trail shoe gives Hoka's boldest models a run for their money

Thanks to the rise and rise of Hoka, trail runners have gotten used to seeing some brash shoes out there. Now, Merrell has got in on the trend with a new release that's certain to make a statement on the trail.

The Merrell MTL Adapt Matryx trail running shoe is out now, and after the release of the SpeedARC Surge BOA back in January, it's one of the more outlandish-looking shoes we've seen from the Michigan brand.

After establishing itself as a leader in the hiking footwear with models like the world's bestselling hiking boot, the Moab, Merrell suddenly burst onto the trail running scene two years ago with some truly excellent shoes, including the Morphlite, Agility Peak 5 and Long Sky 2 Matryx, which all remain in high rotation among my trail footwear collection.

The new MTL Adapt Matryx shares some DNA with the Long Sky 2 Matryx – namely the use of super-strong and light Kevlar fibers in the upper to make it breathable and abrasion-resistant. But the first thing that catches the eye is the oh-so chunky midsole.

Constructed with a hefty 36mm of FloatPro foam in a bubble design, the brand says this shoe is designed for athletes competing in ultra marathons, and this addition offers enhanced cushioning and energy return, for comfort and responsiveness over long distances. The footbed is also wide, which makes for a more stable ride, though it might not work for runners with narrow feet, and the shoes have a neutral 6mm drop.

The footbed is wide, which makes for a more stable ride, though it might not work for runners with narrow feet (Image credit: Merrell)

So, has it got the goods?

Looking at the specs, this shoe is more than just a cocksure midsole and loud colorways. A breathable mesh lining keeps your feet cool and dry by allowing sweat to escape and water to drain quickly if your trail is flooded.

A padded collar helps offset the wide footbed and makes for a snugger fit, while strategic 3D Print and TPU overlays in wear zones increase durability, extending the life of your shoes. There's also the handy elastic lace keeper we've seen on other Merrell shoes that helps keep your laces secure and out of the way which is a blessing when the trail is overgrown and on race day.

Underfoot, the brand has gone with reliable Vibram MegaGrip rubber outsoles to make these shoes a tactical contender for both dry and wet surfaces, with 4mm lugs to both enhance traction and easily shed debris as you run. A fair amount of midsole is exposed to cut weight, however, which could reduce their shelf life.

With each shoe weighing just 10.15oz (288g), these shoes barely weigh more than the featherlight Long Sky 2 Matryx but offer significantly more cushioning. If they perform as well as those shoes, we think Merrell might just be onto a winner for long runs.

The Merrell MTL Adapt Matryx trail running shoe is available now for $180 from Merrell.