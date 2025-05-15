Just when you thought Hoka midsoles couldn't get any bigger, the towering Mafate X trail running shoe lands from Planet Plush

After months of hype, the Hoka Mafate X trail running shoe has finally arrived, and it's a towering titan even by Hoka standards.

As a quick recap, the original Mafate was the first trail running shoe from Hoka, released back in 2010 when the brand first launched in Annecy. At the time, it looked a little out of place with its thick midsole, rocker geometry, and bright colors in a sea of minimalist shoes, but it wouldn't take long for a trail shoe revolution to take place.

The brand stuck with its mission to build oversized shoes that would offer protection, cushioning, and bounce in a lightweight design and has kept coming back to its roots in the Mafate model, looking to continually improve things as technology advances.

When we first reported on the Hoka Mafate X back in December, we thought the big story might be the change to the lugs, away from the classic chevron design and towards a "tacos and pizza" (yes, really) design that senior Hoka designer Sean Denniston explained "added smiling tacos at the forefoot of the outsoles because the wearer is moving forward and sad face tacos on the heel because they are braking."

Of course, there's also that fact that, as denoted by the addition of "X" to the title, this model boasts a forked carbon plate to add a pop of propulsion to the shoe which Hoka says makes the model more responsive than its predecessors (the jury is still out as to whether carbon plates help or hinder trail runners).

Trail shoe? Or trampoline? (Image credit: Hoka)

That stack

But now that it's here, we realize what we actually need to be talking about is the mammoth stack height on these high-altitude hoofs, which are nearly as tall as the mountains you're planning to run in them. You probably thought the Hoka Tecton X was plush at 35mm. You definitely knew the Bondi 8s were steep at 43mm. But the Mafate X are veritable skyscrapers at 49mm in the heel, and an 8mm drop.

If you think in imperial measurements, that's nearly two inches tall, or four decks of playing cards stacked one on top of the other. In these shoes, you might actually want to consider wearing a helmet while you're running to protect your head from low-hanging branches on overgrown trails.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Needless to say, Hoka purpose-built these shoes for those long-haul efforts where you need maximum cushion, and you'll get it in the form of PEBA (Polyether Block Amide) foam, known for its excellent energy return at the core, and Super critically foamed EVA carrier, which is known for its durability and water-resistance.

Sad faces mean you're braking (Image credit: Hoka)

What else is new?

Moving on from the staggering stack, those uniquely shaped lugs are carved 3.5mm deep into Vibram Megagrip outsoles, helping your shoes bite into variable trail surfaces the way you'd chomp a taco or slice of pizza. There's also a new ultralight woven upper that Hoka says allows for easy drainage when you meet with waterlogged trails.

This is the latest model from Hoka to feature its patent-pending dynamic vamp in the forefoot upper, which is designed to help your toes spley naturall as you run, and your foot shoe be locked in place thanks to a woven sockliner and gusseted tongue, which also prevents debris from putting a hitch in your wagon.

And finally, if its monstrous midsole is making you wonder, yes, the Mafate X is relatively heavy at 12.1oz (343 g) for a men's size 10 (US).

The Hoka Mafate X trail running shoe is available now for $225 / £185 in men's sizing in zest / mountain fog and women's sizing in feldspar / mountain fog at Hoka.