Hit the trails and protect yourself from the sun with Ibex's latest range of lightweight running clothes
The Springbok collection includes shorts, shirts, and hoodies made from Merino wool and designed for comfortable running over long distances
Ready to feel the burn and take on long-distance trails this summer? Then you might want to check out Ibex's new range of running gear.
The new Springbok range uses soft and stretchy Merino wool in combination with nylon and elastane in its lightweight shorts, t-shirts, and hoodies, which are designed for comfort over long distances in the wilderness.
Ibex says its Pro Tech Lite fabric is breathable on sticky summer days, and dries off quickly if you're caught in the rain. It also claims that the new range is naturally odor-resistant and wards off unwanted smells regardless of how much you sweat.
The new Springbok shorts feature a few handy hidden pockets, while the Springbok sport tees use a tag-free design to eliminate chaffing.
Perhaps the best thing about these garments is their UPF 35+ sun protection, which effectively blocks UV rays to stop sun damage to your skin.
Protection from the sun is essential on the trails, and while you'll still need to apply sunscreen to exposed areas, these clothes can act as a handy shield to reduce damage.
The Springbok line doesn't come cheap though. The shorts alone will set you back $100 (£92), while the tees retail for $80 (£74) and sun hoodies cost $145 (£133).
Great trail running clothes often make a dent in your pocket, but these prices put all four garments in the Springbok range at the upper end of the price range.
The entire Springbok range is available on the Ibex website.
What is Merino wool
Merino wool is a soft and durable fiber produced by the quirky Merino breed of sheep. These unique animals look a little different to most domestic breeds, and male Merino sheep have large Ibex-like horns.
Despite their unusual appearance, Merino sheep produce fantastic wool, used for all sorts of hiking, trail running, and climbing garments. Merino wool is loved for its odor-resistance, comfort, and suitability for all seasons.
You can learn more about Merino wool via our expert guide.
